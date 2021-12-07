Penn State men’s basketball suffers from lack of chemistry as list of ranked opponents grow

Penn State has taken multiple teams to the wire all season.

The Nittany Lions gave the now-No. 25 LSU Tigers a run for their money, taking them into overtime.

The blue and white was also within six points of the now-No. 21 Ohio State Buckeyes with under five minutes left in the game.

So far this season, Penn State has stacked up well against ranked teams and coach Micah Shrewsberry said he thinks it's good for his guys to play ranked opponents.

“I think our guys look at that and they recognize the effort that it took to be in both of those games,” Shrewsberry said. “We have to play a certain way to win. We have a small margin for error, right? We don't have to play perfect. We have to play really well to beat teams.”

The close losses have accumulated early on, though, putting the Nittany Lions at 4-4 on the season, and with losses to Miami and LSU, Shrewsberry is on his first losing streak of his career in Happy Valley.

With the back-to-back losses on Shrewsberry’s mind, the first-year head coach has one message for his players on how to overcome the losses.

“You have to learn to have a short memory,” Shrewsberry said. “You need to have a long memory to remember what you did long and how to correct it. We have to turn right around and get our confidence back; come back and remember the things we did well; and then do those things for a longer stretch and longer period of time.”

Junior forward Seth Lundy has figured out what Shrewsberry is like in the tight games.

“I could just tell that he has been in these situations before,” Lundy said. “He has been to the tournament and been in a lot of close games. You could tell because he isn't out of character. He stays the same person. He doesn't coach different or act different.”

One of the things that has kept Penn State in those close games has been its defense.

The Nittany Lions held LSU well below its average of 79.5 points per game with an overtime, and Lundy held Ohio State’s leading scorer E.J. Liddell to just 14 points, below his average of 21.3 points per game before facing off against Penn State.

The defense has been solid all season, but the offense has been what has kept the blue and white from winning close games.

“We got to be more consistent,” Lundy said. “Offensively, we just have to get into a flow. This is a process. It is like growing pains.”

In the offseason, Penn State brought in a lot of new faces in terms of players and coaches, and Lundy said he thinks the newness is one of the reasons the offense has been underperforming in close games.

“We are still trying to get to know each other,” Lundy said. “This is a brand new team. I feel like a lot of people forget that. We are still trying to get used to it and trying to get the chemistry.”

Lundy talked about how it is different playing with someone for a couple of years like his teammate fifth-year senior forward John Harrar compared to a new face like senior guard Jalen Pickett.

The recent AP Poll ranking has four Big Ten teams ranked in the top 25, including No. 19 Michigan State, which rounds out the week for Penn State.

The Spartans will be Shrewsberry’s first ranked opponent at Happy Valley.

But, Lundy was indifferent to the rankings of the teams he faces.

“I don’t really care about rankings,” Lundy said. “I respect everybody the same. You have to respect your opponent, always. We have to prepare the same way. That is the mentality I have, and we play in the Big Ten — so every game is going to be a dogfight.

“You have to go into every game with the same mentality.”

With conference teams growing in momentum as the season picks up, Shrewsberry said he likes how the Big Ten has a lot of potential-ranked opponents to face off against

“Those were not our last two ranked matchups,” Shrewsberry said. “There's gonna be a bunch more.”

Shrewsberry touched on how down the road Penn State faces off against No. 1 Purdue and No. 22 Wisconsin and Michigan State later this week.

For him, playing against Big Ten competition gives his team an opportunity to learn from some of the best players around the league.

“We will have opportunities to play people,” Shrewsberry said. “Now, we have to learn from what we did in those other games.”

Penn State plays Wagner on Wednesday and then the Spartans later in the week, and Shrewsberry said he doesn’t think either team is a slouch.

However, Shrewsberry said his team can beat its opponents along with ranked teams later down the line.

“It doesn’t matter who we play,” Shrewsberry said. “You have to play a certain way, and we always talk about the standard of how we play. If you play to that standard, you’ll have a chance to beat those teams.”

