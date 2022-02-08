Another road loss and Penn State has its back against the wall as the calendar turns to February with the Big Ten Tournament just around the corner.

In the final lengths of the 2021-22 season, the Nittany Lions and coach Micah Shrewsberry still have improving to do if the blue and white wants a lengthy stay in the postseason.

“There’s some things that we could clean up that we will work on and try and clean up for the next opportunity,” Shrewsberry said.

A problem that has plagued Penn State as of late has been the turnover bug, which likely doesn't sit well with Shrewsberry who preaches aiming for “10 turnovers or less.”

Against Wisconsin, the blue and white turned the ball over 10 times, and it averages the fifth most turnovers per game in the Big Ten.

As a veteran on the team, fifth-year senior forward John Harrar has noticed the Nittany Lions have been “beating” themselves, contributing to a sub-.500 record on the season.

Harrar said Shrewsberry quoted the New England Patriots when talking about the team improving.

“You can’t keep yourself from winning,” Harrar said. “You can’t keep doing losing things like turning the ball over. You just can’t keep beating yourself.”

In five years at Penn State, Harrar has noticed what makes a winning culture, as he was part of the 2019-20 Nittany Lion team that cracked the AP Poll multiple times that year.

Harrar said there’s one key indication if a team wants to turn things around or hang up the sneakers midway through the season.

“I think you see it by people that want to get better, like people that ask questions,” Harrar said. “People that are in the gym every day. Those are the people that get better.”

Harrar said he believes this Penn State squad has players who ask questions and want to get better.

As a fifth-year senior, Harrar is in his last season wearing the No. 21 for Penn State, and it’s something he acknowledged.

Knowing this is his last season, the Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native met with Shrewsberry in his office to see what he could do to steer Penn State in the right direction and make returning to Happy Valley for another year worth it.

“I realized I got one month,” Harrar said. “Me as an individual, and us as a team are not where we want to be. I just was like, ‘What can I do? How can I make this team win, and how can we go on a run in this month of February?’”

February has a tough slate of games for the Nittany Lions, as the blue and white still have two ranked opponents ahead.

“The Big Ten, it’s the grind,” Harrar said. “You have to keep your mental sharp throughout the season. It doesn't really matter what you do until you hit March. That's when the games really start to count, and this month — this month is huge for us.”

Battling with top-25 teams has been an issue for Penn State, with the Nittany Lions having no ranked wins on the season.

However, Penn State has held its own against ranked opponents, evident in its most recent loss to No. 11 Wisconsin only coming by two points.

In addition to its inability to beat ranked teams, finishing games has posed a problem for the blue and white.

For Shrewsberry’s crew, he said he thinks the only thing that needs to be fixed comes within the team and what it can control.

“We have to play,” Shrewsberry said. “Everything we focus on and talk about starts with us, and how we play. More discipline, more focus, more intensity for 40 minutes.”

With ranked opponents and still a month to play, Penn State has a lot of opportunities for improvement, bringing its head back above the even-season line.

At 9-10 overall, and 4-7 in the Big Ten, this season hasn’t been a remarkable one of the Nittany Lions.

However, Harrar used a quote from Albert Einstein to show there’s no worry surrounding the current campaign yet.

“Here is a little throwback for you,” Harrar said. “My senior year yearbook quote was: ‘In every crisis, there is an opportunity.’ I think that was from one of the presidents, I can’t remember. But that's what it is right? Like right now, we're 4-7 in the Big Ten, and we have a great month of February coming up.

“It hasn't gone our way, but there's a lot of opportunity out there for us to go get.”

