With the hours ticking down until Penn State men’s basketball begins its 2021-2022 campaign, Micah Shrewsberry is preparing to put the finishing touches on his ever first lineup as head coach of the Nittany Lions.

Just weeks ago, though, the starting lineup and depth chart likely looked much clearer to Shrewsberry than they do right now, specifically in terms of the big men surrounding senior John Harrar — the only player Shrewsberry has confirmed will start in Wednesday’s matchup against Youngstown State.

On Monday, Shrewsberry announced that two forwards, Greg Lee and Jevonnie Scott, will be out for Wednesday’s night’s season tipoff and could miss more significant time.

Weeks ago, Shrewsberry disclosed that Scott, a transfer from South Plains College, was out of practice.

“[Scott] is working through some kind of transfer issues, so he’s not with us,” Shrewsberry said in October.

These eligibility “issues,” which have not been specified, are set to continue into the blue and white’s season.

Unfortunately for the Nittany Lions, Scott’s absence comes at a time he’s desperately needed, with Lee now sidelined with an unspecified injury.

A timetable return for Lee is unknown, according to Shrewsberry.

“He’s a guy we were really going to count on,” Shrewsberry said. “I know Greg’s bummed he won’t get a chance to play with us here at the start.”

In 21 games for Western Michigan in 2020-2021, Lee averaged 13 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. His 23.5% defensive rebound percentage was good for second-highest in the MAC last season.

According to senior guard Sam Sessoms, the loss of Lee has been felt in practice.

“Greg’s a guy that brings a lot of energy,” Sessoms said. “Great defensive player, rebounder, all that, but we’re really missing his energy — that’s the biggest impact.”

However, senior guard Myles Dread, who recently recovered from an injury of his own, said Lee’s absence is just a part of a normal process basketball teams have to prepare for every season.

“Next man up mentality,” Dread said. “It’s basketball, people go down. That’s what we practice every day for, do extra conditioning for, that’s what we lift for, so if you need to [play] more — you’ll be able to have your teammates back.”

With Lee injured and Scott sidelined with eligibility issues, that begs the question as to who the “next man up” behind Harrar will be come Wednesday.

According to Shrewsberry, with the exception of Harrar, Canisius transfer Jalanni White has been “affected the most” by a recent increase in playing time.

“Jalanni, I look at him and there’s days in practice and you wonder ‘man how did he average three points a game?’” Shrewsberry said. “He’s a really talented kid. He's got some tools that we're going to try and keep bringing out, and keep showcasing.”

Like Shrewsberry, White’s teammates also believe he has the tools to make an impact for the Nittany Lions in the early portion of the season.

“Jalanni’s a great athlete,” Dread said. “He’s gonna bring energy, he’s gonna block shots, he’s gonna rebound, he’s gonna make plays.”

At 6-foot-8, 205 pounds, White is tall, but he’s not the most physically intimidating athlete on Penn State’s roster.

To Shrewsberry, though, size and physique mean nothing to who will see the floor and who won’t.

“How we play, there’s got to be a lot of versatility in what we do, so I don’t get caught up in anything traditional,” Shrewsberry said. “We need a one, we need a two, we need a three, we need a four. We need basketball players, and I still got a lot of basketball players out there.”

