Following Tuesday’s 66-49 win over Rutgers, Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry emulated how his team defended the Scarlet Knights in his postgame media availability.

Spreading his arms and showing how he’s “covering more ground,” the first-year head coach said all his team changed in its defensive attack was how it stood with its arms out.

That change, though small, helped the Nittany Lions force the Scarlet Knights into 15 turnovers, which the former converted into 18 points.

“All we changed was this,” Shrewsberry said as he spread his arms. “It looks like I’m in two different places at once. The more success you have at something, the more buy-in you get. Our guys have taken a hold of that, and it’s helped us.”

The team-wide effort on the defensive side of the ball sparked Penn State to a Big Ten victory and a .500 record in conference play.

Despite highlighting the defense against Rutgers as a “total team effort,” Shrewsberry and forward John Harrar pointed out a few players in particular that spearheaded the blue and white’s defensive effort.

Seth Lundy and Jalen Pickett, who rank first and second, respectively, in points per game on the team, consistently draw the two toughest defensive assignments — and they’ve delivered.

On Tuesday, Lundy guarded Rutgers’ Ron Harper Jr., who came into the contest averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game — he scored a combined 49 points in the Scarlet Knights’ last two games.

The senior finished with seven points and had more shots than points against the Nittany Lions, a goal Shrewsberry and the team set prior to the matchup.

Following Tuesday’s game, Shrewsberry pointed out how nobody expected Lundy to be an all-Big Ten defensive team contender, but he and the rest of the team saw how crucial his defensive efforts are to a winning result.

“I think Seth Lundy did a heck of a job,” Harrar said. “All the big games that they’ve won, Ron Harper [Jr.] goes off for 20 plus, so Seth Lundy was all over him. We want other people to make plays.”

Lundy and Pickett brought the same energy to their defensive assignments, Shrewsberry said.

“Seth Lundy has guarded one of the best players on every single team this year,” Shrewsberry said. “I thought he did an excellent job. Kudos to Jalen Pickett for guarding Geo Baker in the same way.”

Pickett held speedy guard Geo Baker to seven points and one assist on Tuesday, putting him alongside Lundy as a defensive standout.

Fifteen turnovers tied a season high for turnovers committed by Penn State’s opponents — the blue and white forced Wagner into the same number of giveaways in a 20-point victory.

But Shrewsberry knows the Nittany Lions are capable of forcing their opponents to cough up the ball on a consistent basis.

That starts with the extension of the arms and taking a team-wide approach to defense, according to Shrewsberry.

While his team plays what he described as a “safe” and “solid” defense, Shrewsberry said he wants his players to be positioned better to force giveaways more often.

“There’s a difference between being in position and standing with your arms to your sides or like you’re covering ground,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re still not [getting them] to turn the ball over. We’re getting our hands on the basketball and swiping it away from them.”

