Like father, like son.

Following in his dad’s footsteps, Braeden Shrewsberry will request a release with the intention of following his father to Notre Dame, Micah announced during his introductory press conference in South Bend, Indiana, on Thursday.

A 3-star shooting guard from State College Area High School, Braeden Shrewsberry was the second highest-rated recruit of the Nittany Lions recruiting class behind 4-star Carey Booth, who requested his scholarship release on March 23.

The younger Shrewsberry is the final domino of Penn State’s 2023 class to fall.

