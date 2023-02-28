Following a 59-56 loss to Rutgers that featured a scoreless second half from star guard Jalen Pickett and a blown 19-point lead, Penn State has no time to dwell on its collapse.

With the final two regular-season games on the horizon, a pair of crucial contests await the blue and white at 9 p.m. on Wednesday against Northwestern in Evanston, Illinois, and a noon Senior Day contest on Sunday against Maryland at the Bryce Jordan Center.

At 17-12 overall with a 8-10 mark in Big Ten play, Penn State has firmly cemented itself as a bubble team, and while those hopes drooped after the loss to the Scarlet Knights, the Nittany Lions still have a pair of opportunities to boost their resume.

With the contest against the Wildcats and Terrapins both considered as Quad 1 games, the blue and white has the ability to win a total of five such games this season and will have one final chance to improve its 3-7 road record against Northwestern.

“We'll go back, and we'll work on this because Northwestern is gonna do the same kind of thing,” Micah Shrewsberry said. “They're gonna hard hedge ball screens, they're gonna make it tough on you, they're gonna make you rotate, they're gonna make you swing it… we didn’t attack and make the right play, but that's on the coach. I'll be better.”

Northwestern

After being ranked as the No. 21 team in the nation in the AP top 25, Northwestern dropped back-to-back games to Illinois and Maryland in a pair of challenging road tests.

Heading into Wednesday night’s contest, Penn State will look to take its fourth-straight game against the Wildcats and build on a commanding 36-20 lead in the all-time series, last losing to Northwestern on March 7, 2020.

Sitting at 20-9 and 11-7 in conference play, the Wildcats are led by coach Chris Collins, but Penn State will see a familiar face on the Wildcats’ bench with former Nittany Lions star Talor Battle coaching as an assistant.

On the floor, Northwestern’s aggressive defensive style places third in the Big Ten for both fewest points per game and opponent field-goal percentage. Led by senior guard Boo Buie and redshirt-senior guard Chase Audige, the Wildcats present one of the most poised backcourts in the country.

Both guards have been a dominant presence throughout the 2023 campaign, as Buie ranks sixth in the Big Ten in points per game with 17.2 and fifth in assists per game with 4.5. His battery mate Audige can change the game at will, ranking 12th in the conference with 14.6 points per game and first with 69 steals.

Junior 7-foot center Matthew Nicholson paces the Wildcats with 5.6 rebounds per game. The physically imposing Northwestern defense is also anchored by 6-foot-3 junior guard Ty Berry who ranks fourth in the Big Ten with 44 steals.

Making his presence felt both in the post and on the wing is senior forward Robbie Beran who has been a mainstay in Collins’ rotation, blocking 23 shots on the season. Another consistent Wildcat is sophomore guard Brooks Barnhizer who has posted double-digit points in his last three games.

Maryland

Emotions will be high Sunday as the accomplished senior class for Penn State will be honored for the annual Senior Day game.

The Nittany Lions will look to avoid being swept by the Terrapins and bounce back after losing by six in College Park, Maryland, a game that featured a career-high 17 points from freshman guard Kanye Clary.

Sitting at a 20-9 overall record and 11-7 in Big Ten action, Kevin Willard’s club has played its best basketball at the right time, going 8-2 in the last 10 games while being led by one of the best scoring guards in the conference.

At 6-foot-1, graduate student guard Jahmir Young has elevated his game since transferring from Charlotte, ranking ninth in the conference in points per game and scoring at an elite level with 16.2 per contest.

While Young leads the team in assists, jack-of-all-trades senior guard Hakim Hart is one of four Terrapins averaging over 10 points per game, posting 12 points per game while shooting 35% from beyond the arc.

A pair of forwards also leads the Terrapins, as senior forward Donta Scott averages 11.7 points and six rebounds per game, while sophomore forward Julian Reese tallies 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, a mark that puts him ninth in the Big Ten.

“I think we can bounce back. Obviously our backs have been against the wall a lot this season,” fifth-year guard Camren Wynter said. “We have a lot of fighters on our team, a lot of guys that just need a chance, so I think that all we need is a chance to put us in a position come Selection Sunday.”

