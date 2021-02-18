After being upset less than a week ago by last-place Nebraska at home, Penn State is looking to dish out an upset of its own as it welcomes No. 4 Ohio State to the Bryce Jordan Center Thursday.

While losing to the Cornhuskers on Sunday was a result interim head coach Jim Ferry’s group could ill afford, it still has a chance to make a late push as the season wraps up.

The Nittany Lions will have two straight games against ranked Big Ten opponents coming up, starting with the uber-talented Buckeyes.

Penn State nearly beat Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann’s team in Columbus just a few weeks back, ultimately losing 83-79 despite the Nittany Lions leading late in the second half.

The blue and white showed some encouraging signs in that first game, though, that point to things being close again this time around.

But while there is reason to believe Penn State can compete in this game, Ferry is keeping in mind just how well Ohio State has played and that it has multiple weapons that could give his team problems.

“I think [Ohio State is] one of the best teams in the country, if not the best team in the country, I really do,” Ferry said. “I think this is a Final Four caliber team, they have weapons all over the court. I think their pieces really fit well together. They play well off each other, they're very good defensively and make you work for everything.”

In addition to recognizing the talent the Buckeyes have on the floor, Ferry was sure to give Holtmann a tremendous amount of credit, saying sustained winning in a league like the Big Ten is never an easy feat to accomplish.

“Chris has done a fantastic job with this group,” Ferry said. “They're playing the best basketball they've played all year so it's a very difficult matchup. But they're a very difficult matchup for a lot of teams.”

In this game, Penn State will be looking to get its outside shooting picked back up, as scoring at a high clip has been a tough task for the team since returning from its coronavirus pause.

In its last three games, the Nittany Lions shot a combined 19-for-77 from three-point range, good for just over 24%.

If it wants any chance of beating a relentless and talented Ohio State team, Ferry’s team will need a better, more efficient offense according to its head man.

“It's about making shots now,” Ferry said. “We've flipped it defensively, we've become a better defensive team and we're getting the same shots, they just haven't been going in. I think if the shots are going in, we're looking at a whole different record right now and a whole different situation — but they haven't.”

But in order to get those looks to fall, Ferry has gone to the film, studying every made and missed shot for Penn State over its last few games.

When reviewing that film, he cited that rebounds and second chance points were critical, but tied it back to the same point which has been giving the Nittany Lions so much trouble as of late.

“On all the analytics that we have broken down it has come down to just making the shots, and to make the shots you’ve got to play with great confidence,” Ferry said. “It’s about finishing. And again, what is finishing? It's shot-making.”