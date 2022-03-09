Penn State extended its stay in Indianapolis another day after staving off Minnesota for a win in its Big Ten Tournament opener.

The Nittany Lions posted a 60-51 victory over the Golden Gophers to reach the second round of the conference tournament Tuesday.

Both teams struggled from the field to start but an 8-2 run from Minnesota put the maroon and gold in front momentarily.

Penn State held the lead briefly thanks to a 4-for-4 stretch from the field before Minnesota held the Nittany Lions scoreless for almost five minutes while going on an 8-0 run of its own.

While the blue and white unleashed a 9-1 run, it wasn’t enough to lead heading into the break as Minnesota headed to the locker room with a four-point edge.

Penn State used a 12-4 run to take its largest lead of the game at six points with just over nine minutes remaining in the game.

Minnesota kept the scoreline close and never let its deficit exceed seven points until the clock ticked under a minute and a half when Penn State closed out down the stretch.

Cold first-half shooting

The opening quarter of the first half set the tone for a frustrating 20 minutes offensively for both teams.

Penn State and Minnesota shot a combined 6-for-19 from the field in the opening five and a half minutes of the game before the sides exchanged runs and the lead — Minnesota led for all but roughly six minutes of the first half.

While the Nittany Lions kept the score close thanks to their defense, they couldn’t buy a basket as it shot 32.1% from the field and made three of their attempted 12 triples before halftime.

The Gophers shot a respectable 42.3% from the field in the first half, but it saw its share of offensive struggles to begin the second frame, making two of its attempted seven shots through the first four minutes when Penn State went on a 9-4 run to take the lead.

However, both teams flipped that script in the second half as Penn State shot 59.1% from the field in the frame while Minnesota finished the game shooting a total 37% from the field.

Guards play strong for Penn State

Despite holding the size advantage over Minnesota, Penn State struggled to get the ball inside to John Harrar throughout the game.

As a result, Sam Sessoms and Jalen Pickett shouldered the offensive load for the Nittany Lions.

The two scored 17 of Penn State’s 24 first-half points — Pickett led with nine points while Sessoms chipped in eight points off the bench, including a 2-for-3 showing from deep.

Sessoms scored the opening basket of the second half, setting the tone for Penn State’s improved offensive performance in the frame behind the former and Pickett.

Pickett went 4-for-4 from the field, including two triples through the half’s first 14 minutes while Sessoms contributed four points over the same stretch to fuel Penn State’s comeback effort.

Pickett finished with a team-high 22 points and seven rebounds while Sessoms followed with 14 points and five rebounds.

Lack of paint presence

While Sessoms and Pickett carried Penn State’s offense, the blue and white couldn’t find a way to pound the ball inside to Harrar.

The forward finished with six points but did his usual damage on the glass as he pulled down 12 rebounds.

The Gophers’ zone defense, despite lacking height, kept Penn State from getting the ball to Harrar inside, forcing the blue and white to dribble and drive or shoot from deep.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry made little attempt to change the Nittany Lions’ method on the interior as reserve forwards Jalanni White and Jevonnie Scott didn’t appear in Wednesday’s contest.

However, Harrar made a layup to start a 6-0 run that put Penn State ahead for good to seal the win.

