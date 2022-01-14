Seth Lundy burst onto the Penn State scene as a freshman, drawing comparisons to former Nittany Lion standout and current Cleveland Cavalier Lamar Stevens.

Some people even labeled Lundy as “the next Lamar Stevens.”

Whether these people meant that statement in such a way as Lundy being the go-to guy for the blue and white or in their similarities in stature, Lundy’s proving why he’s lived up to the hype.

And so far, he’s exceeded expectations.

It’s one thing to be the top offensive threat — Lundy’s established himself as such, averaging 10.1 points per game last season and averaging a team-best 14.1 points per game so far this season.

Now, though, he’s gone even farther.

Following Tuesday’s win against Rutgers, Micah Shrewsberry said Lundy has guarded the best player on every team the Nittany Lions have faced so far — and he’s shut each player down.

“He’s fighting,” Shrewsberry said. “He’s making it tough on people. His athleticism, length, attention to detail — that attention to detail has really improved.”

Improving his defensive tactics helped Lundy compile 14 steals in as many games while only committing an average of 1.9 fouls per contest, showing he can guard the best players in a potent Big Ten conference at an efficient and elite level.

Lundy’s performance against star players, like projected top-10 2022 NBA Draft pick Jaden Ivey of Purdue and Rutgers’ offensive standout Ron Harper Jr., made them a nonfactor for most of each respective matchup.

Ivey didn’t score until the 11th minute of the first half in Saturday’s game and shot 5-15 from the field, finishing 4.5 points under his points per game average coming into the contest.

Going into Tuesday’s matchup, Harper Jr. scored a combined 49 points in Rutgers’ last two games — he scored seven points against the blue and white, just his third single-digit scoring outing of the 2021-22 season

The senior finished the game with more shots than points, a goal Shrewsberry and his team set ahead of Tuesday.

Though Penn State didn’t upset the No. 3 team in the nation on Saturday, the scoreline was probably closer than most predicted — something that wouldn’t have occurred without Lundy’s defensive efforts.

Shrewsberry pointed out having Lundy guard the top player on the opposing team may be hindering his offensive abilities.

That held true on multiple occasions, as it took time for Lundy to get comfortable contributing more on defense, but his performance against Rutgers proved he can play lights out in all facets of the game.

With the departure of two-time Big Ten All-Defensive team selection Jamari Wheeler, the Nittany Lions needed someone who could play shutdown defense and do the dirty work — getting down on the floor for loose balls and up on the glass for tough rebounds.

Lundy’s abilities to combine the aforementioned characteristics with his proven scoring abilities set him apart from Stevens and other highly touted players who came through the Penn State program.

As Shrewsberry said following Tuesday’s game, nobody was “waving the Seth Lundy all-defensive team flag” prior to the start of the season.

Whether you’re waving that flag, there’s no denying that Lundy is cementing himself as one of the most talented and unique players in program history.

In Shrewsberry’s inaugural season, he needed a player to take on leadership roles on both ends of the floor while also producing at a high level.

Lundy has answered the call and deserves credit for doing so.