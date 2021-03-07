After an up-and-down season, sophomore forward Seth Lundy closed out Penn State’s Big Ten slate with a performance that brought his year full circle.

After scoring 32 and 23 points in his second and third games of the season, the former Roman Catholic High School star scored under five points seven times down the stretch and under 10 points 13 times.

Lundy has undeniably struggled with consistency and shot making at times this season, but Penn State has continually put the ball in his hands. That faith paid off Sunday night when interim coach Jim Ferry’s Nittany Lions topped Maryland 66-61 on the heels of a great performance from Lundy.

“We never stopped believing in Seth, we never stopped telling him to shoot,” Ferry said. “He keeps working, hopefully a little confidence bounces back right now as we head into the tournament.

Lundy led his team to what could be considered its biggest win of the season, as the Nittany Lions will now head into the Big Ten tournament having won three of their last four games.

The Paulsboro, New Jersey, native put up 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting, going 5-for-8 from deep.

After catching fire late in the 2019-20 season, many Penn State fans believed the forward would be the one to replace the now-departed Lamar Stevens as the blue and white’s go-to option.

His stellar start to the 2020-21 season had many believing their predictions were right and Lundy was ready to take on that mantle. But as many young players have found out, succeeding in the Big Ten is harder than it looks.

Lundy saw his role on the team change throughout the tumultuous season, losing his starting spot and transitioning back toward more of a catch-and-shoot role after dominating the ball for much of the team’s first few games.

“Right now, the most comfortable thing for him is to catch and shoot. We tried to eliminate some of the decisions, just to make it a little bit easier for him,” Ferry said. “When he does make threes, they come out and play him and he can drive by guys and get to the free throw line. He really used his whole game tonight.”

It is clear the blue and white is at its best when Lundy is shooting the ball well and gets a good amount of touches on the offensive end.

The threat of him hitting shots from behind the arc opens up driving lanes for junior guards Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington and takes some of the pressure off the two guards to support Penn State’s offense.

Lundy has attributed much of his success to support from his teammates and coaches throughout the season when he struggled to see the ball go through the basket at times.

“When I was struggling offensively, every single player on the team, every coach just kept telling me to shoot and just keep working,” Lundy said. “Going into the game, I had confidence and that's what it's all about. Everybody believed in me since day one and never gave up on me.”

Lundy’s willingness to take a back seat at times this season on the offensive end and while continuing to work hard after losing his starting role says a lot about the mentality of this Penn State team and the leadership in its locker room.

“Coach switches my role up depending on the type of team we’re playing. I do whatever the coach needs me to do to win, I just accept my role and I do it to the best of my abilities,” Lundy said. “That's the thing about the team, we’re so versatile, we have multiple guys that can just play different positions, including me.”

At this point in the season, it is unlikely anything outside of winning the Big Ten Tournament will land the Nittany Lions a spot in the NCAA Tournament. However, the team still has a solid shot at making the NIT.

Lundy’s play will be crucial to Penn State’s success as it looks to continue its strong late season push into the tournament and will take on some of the top teams in the country should it win its first round matchup with Nebraska.

Ferry and the rest of the Nittany Lions’ coaching staff will surely hope they get this version of Lundy in the tournament, as the sophomore continues to rediscover the confidence he had to kick off the team’s 2020-21 campaign and build off of Sunday night’s performance.

“It gives me more confidence going into the tournament, it gives us a lift knowing that this team is going to have me moving forward,” Lundy said. “We’re in the tournament to win it, we're not here just to win one or two games. We believe we can win it.”

