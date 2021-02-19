With just under 15 minutes remaining against Ohio State, Penn State held a 59-51 lead along with it’s NCAA Tournament hopes in the palm of its hand.

The Nittany Lions had swung the momentum in their favor and were playing their preferred up-tempo pace.

Shots were falling at a high clip in a way they hadn’t over the previous three games as the team was in the midst of a shooting slump.

It looked as if Penn State was on pace to beat another top-five team inside the Bryce Jordan Center as it had done so many times before, but then the shots stopped falling.

“We were making our 3s, so I’m not going to get upset at anyone but I think in that situation we’ve been preaching ‘get to the rim’,” senior forward John Harrar said. “The best Big Ten teams get to the cup. As we know, it’s the toughest league in America.”

As the Buckeyes’ offense caught fire on one end, the Nittany Lions settled for contested 3-pointers and midrange jumpers, low percentage shots that they didn’t convert.

Trent Buttrick took a contested corner-3 only seven seconds into the shot clock that was blocked, Sam Sessoms, Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington all missed mid-range jump shots and Seth Lundy also missed a 3-pointer.

All of this happened after Ohio State’s leading scorer, EJ Lidell, had picked up his third foul and was guarding Harrar in the post.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

“I thought we took two shots that were like 15-footers that I thought were quick that maybe weren’t really good shots,” interim coach Jim Ferry said. “We’re trying to instill confidence and aggressiveness in these guys because we have not been shooting the ball very well.”

Penn State’s downfall in its last two losses was its shooting, but that wasn’t the case in the loss to Ohio State from the larger perspective.

The Nittany Lions shot 42.9% from beyond the arc after averaging under 30% in three straight games, and they were doing all of the little things that have allowed them to be competitive against top tier opponents.

Penn State outscored the Buckeyes in second chance points and fastbreak points while putting up respectable numbers in the paint as they were outscored just 30-26.

Ohio State turned the ball over more times and committed more fouls.

Despite doing all of the things that make this version of the Nittany Lions so tough to beat, the Buckeyes were able to go from trailing 59-51 to leading 69-61 over the course of about five minutes.

That was the difference and once again, Penn State came up short in a close game where it had the chance to win.

“We could have beat that team tonight,” Ferry said. “We’ve got to continue to just keep getting better and it’s my job, it’s not the kids. It’s me, and I’ve got to figure out how to get these guys consistent that we’re playing good defense together with a good offense and we’re going to keep plugging away on that.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE