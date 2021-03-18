It looks like newly-hired head coach Micah Shrewsberry will have his work cut out for him when he gets to Happy Valley.

Six Penn State players reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Tuesday, including four starters and its leaders in points, assists, rebounds and steals.

Seniors Jamari Wheeler, John Harrar and Trent Buttrick, who all have an extra year of eligibility, are looking to move elsewhere.

Junior guards Izaiah Brockington and Myreon Jones, along with sophomore forward Seth Lundy, are the remaining players to reportedly be in the transfer portal.

The Nittany Lions’ roster could look like a shell of its former self come the start of next season if all six players end up transferring, but that’s not a certainty.

There is still the possibility that the aforementioned players return to Penn State despite entering the transfer portal.

There will also be plenty of opportunities for Shrewsberry and his staff to bring in their own transfers.

With the 2020-21 season not counting toward a player’s eligibility, there will be an influx of players available in the transfer portal in the same situation as Wheeler, Harrar and Buttrick as they look to grad transfer.

But as of now — assuming all six decide to take their talents elsewhere — this is what the roster could look like for Shrewsberry next season.

Sam Sessoms and Myles Dread are the only players that were consistently in the rotation this past season who are not currently in the transfer portal.

Sessoms played arguably his best game of his Penn State career when the Nittany Lions lost to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament, a game that resulted in a one-point loss that ended their season.

In that game, Sessoms put up 18 points on 7-for-11 shooting in just 16 minutes.

The transfer from Binghamton averaged 8.2 points per game off the bench as one of the top reserve players in the Big Ten all season long. He appears poised to take over the starting point guard role next season if Wheeler eventually leaves the program.

Dread was moved into the starting lineup for Lundy midway through the season, and despite being just 6-foot-4, he played a majority of his minutes at the four spot.

The junior averaged 7.3 points per game on the year, and he is in a position to start once again next season.

Those two would have to carry the team, as they are the only players not currently in the portal that averaged over two points per game last year.

Freshman big man Abdou Tsimbila was used situationally as a backup behind Harrar and Buttrick, and he’ll likely step into an expanded role in his second season with the team.

Outside of those three, the Nittany Lions will be reliant on a ton of young, inexperienced talent to fill the potential void.

Freshmen Caleb Dorsey, DJ Gordon and Dallion Johnson all saw minutes during Penn State’s blowout loss to Purdue, and they’ll likely be slotted into the rotation if a majority of players in the portal end up taking their talents elsewhere.

Redshirt freshman big Patrick Kelly also saw minimal time on the floor and could step into a role off the bench, as the Nittany Lions will be slim at the forward spot.

For the incoming recruiting class, there is currently only one player committed to the program, and that’s Elijah Hutchins-Everett, who initially decommitted when former coach Pat Chambers resigned prior to the start of the season.

But Hutchins-Everett recently recommitted, and he would provide a huge boost to Penn State’s front court.

At 6-foot-10 and 210 pounds, Hutchins-Everett is rated as a 3-star recruit by the 247Sports composite rating.

The Nittany Lions struggled with their lack of size on the interior all of last season, and the New Jersey native would provide just that.