Heading into Tuesday night, Penn State looked to boost its NCAA Tournament hopes once more as it took on Michigan State on the road.

But the Nittany Lions were unable to build upon its momentum, losing 60-58 at the Breslin Center.

While interim coach Jim Ferry’s team has improved its play as of late, it is still in search of its first conference road win of the season, as it’s now 0-7.

Michigan State, meanwhile, picks up a crucial victory as it finds itself on the tournament bubble along with the Nittany Lions.

Here are the biggest storylines from Penn State’s latest conference loss.

First-half shooting struggles

Frankly, Penn State couldn’t buy a bucket early on in the first half.

For the third game in a row, the Nittany Lions’ offense struggled to find a rhythm, and was unable find the high percentage looks that has made them successful in the past

Instead, the team shot just 32% from the field to go along with a 1-for-10 clip from three, which caused noticeable frustration on that end of the floor.

Penn State was able to change its luck in the second half though thanks to the efforts of John Harrar and Myreon Jones on the offensive end.

John Harrar continues hot stretch

While a lot of Penn State’s notable offensive threats have been quiet as of late, the opposite can be said of John Harrar.

The senior big man has been the heart and soul of the Nittany Lions this season, and is now contributing on the stat sheet in addition to his multitude of hustle plays each game.

The Wallingford, Pennsylvania, native finished the night with a double double scoring 17 points to go along with 14 boards.

The importance of Harrar has alway been critical to the success of Penn State this season, but in his last few games has taken another step.

Foul trouble

For most of this season, Penn State has had issues with its discipline and not fouling on the defensive end.

But as of late, that has no longer been the case as the Nittany Lions have been playing much tighter defense.

In fact, Michigan State was the one who found itself in foul trouble on Tuesday, allowing Penn State to reach the bonus with more than 10 minutes remaining.

As a result, Jim Ferry’s team was able to take advantage at the foul line, attempting 15 free throws and hitting ten in the second half.

While Michigan State was also able to find its way to the line, Penn State won the discipline battle for much of the affair that Ferry has always preached on to his team.

