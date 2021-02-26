Penn State’s 21-point loss to Purdue was one of, if not the ugliest offensive showings of the season.

The Nittany Lions failed to create many turnovers and in turn had few fastbreak scoring opportunities that they usually lead their opponent in.

The half-court offense struggled to create quality shots due to a lack of movement and execution, and the blue and white shot just 35.5% from the field and 20.7% from 3-point range.

“They really defended our stuff very aggressively and very well,” Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry said. “They pushed us out, they made [Myreon Jones] work for everything, clogged the lane for Izaiah Brockington as well.”

After his career night against Nebraska where he scored 29 points, Jones shot 5-for-12 from the field and missed all five of his 3-point attempts. He finished with 11 points as the only Nittany Lion with double-digits in that category.

Brockington scored just four points and wasn’t able to get into any sort of a rhythm throughout the 40 minutes.

Myles Dread made Penn State’s fifth 3-pointer of the game with 9:25 remaining in the first half, and it looked like this would be a game where 3-point shots would be falling at a high enough clip to keep it in the game.

The next 3-pointer the Nittany Lions hit came in garbage time, with 1:49 remaining by freshman Caleb Dorsey, who had just been subbed in as all starters left the floor for the last time.

Scoring droughts have come up consistently in Penn State’s recent losses, but mostly in the second half after a quality showing in the opening 20 minutes.

The scoring drought Friday night came early as the Nittany Lions went nearly six minutes in the first half without a bucket and allowed the Boilermakers to take a 15-point lead into the half.

“It’s been more than just a couple games [with scoring droughts],” Ferry said. “The way our team is built, we shoot threes a lot, we try to drive and kick off each other when we go through some stretches… tonight we went through that stretch not only because we missed some shots but we had a bunch of turnovers in a row that just lead to quick baskets and really extended the lead.”

In the first game between these two sides, Penn State actually shot worse from the field, but it attempted 20 more shots in that game — the Nittany Lions only lost by eight that time out.

Purdue was able to slow the game down Friday night, and its well-coached and disciplined nature led to a clean game on its end while Penn State struggled to compete.

Ferry’s side looked gassed in the game as the Boilermakers had a fresh energy about them that seemingly swayed every 50-50 situation in their favor.

The Nittany Lions were coming off their fourth game in the last eight days, and it was noticeable.

“I’m not trying to make an excuse,” Ferry said. “But I just thought a lot of it looked like fatigue to me.”

