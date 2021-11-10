Following a pedestrian season from beyond the arc, Penn State added some shooters to the roster in the offseason.

The Nittany Lions guard room is one of the most packed groups it’s had in a while, and most are veterans looking to shine in their final years of eligibility.

With no starting lineup announcement as the time continues to tick until its season opener against Youngstown State, coach Micah Shrewsberry still does not know who will take the floor on Wednesday.

Shrewsberry said he wants his players to prove their worth in practice to earn the starting gig, but one player for certain has earned a starting spot as far back as April, the first-year head coach said.

Shrewsberry is set on having fifth-year senior forward John Harrar starting against Youngstown State.

Last season, Harrar averaged 8.8 points per game and led the team in rebounds with 8.8 boards per night.

However, there’s still a big question mark on who will be out on the perimeter for the blue and white come tipoff.

Some guards have been on the team for a while like senior Myles Dread, who joined the team in 2018 as a freshman.

However, in the offseason Penn State brought in a bunch of new faces, like guards Jalen Pickett and Jaheam Cornwall.

Picket and Cornwall were both offensive machines on their former stomping grounds, with Pickett averaging 15 points per outing over his three seasons at Siena.

As for Cornwall, the Brooklyn, New York, native poured in 14.1 points per game in his senior campaign at Gardner-Webb.

Shrewsberry has found the strengths in the new guys and the veterans in his arsenal and said he thinks they will all play a big role in the Nittany Lions’ upcoming game with the Penguins.

“We’re gonna use them all and let them play to their strengths,” Shrewsberry said. “Youngstown State will challenge us because they're going to change defenses. They're gonna move guys around, they're gonna do a lot of different things, so our experienced guards need to play like experienced guards and get us into what we need to do.”

Not to be outdone, Youngstown State has some talented guards of its own.

The Penguins are returning senior guard Garrett Covington, who averaged 12.5 points per game last year.

For Wednesday’s home opener the wear and tear will be shown at full force on both sides of the team.

However, Penn State ranks above Youngstown State in terms of the number of four-year players on its roster, edging out the Penguins with one extra senior at seven.

The players in the Penn State locker room feel the amount of experience the team has at its disposal is one of the biggest things that makes the Nittany Lions stand out above the rest.

“I think we have a very old, talented group of guards,” Dread said. “I think it is going to help us this year. Our age is a lot different than what we have had in the past.”

While the Nittany Lions are certainly not looking past the Penguins, Youngstown State should be a good way to ease the new and old faces to gelling together.

For all his players, but more importantly the guards, Shrewsberry wants them to have good looks at the net.

“When we are on offense, we are looking for a great shot,” Shrewsberry said. “If a guy is out there shooting the ball 70 times a game and it's 70 great shots, I am OK with that. If he is taking 69 bad shots and one good shot, then we are going to have to discuss the definition of what a great shot is on our team.”

At this point in the season, Shrewsberry said he hopes his team knows what a good shot is.

The first-year head coach even dipped into his time with the Celtics and talked about former Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who averaged 26.9 points per game and had a solid field goal percentage at 50.6%.

Shrewsberry said Irving was good at taking the “good shots,” and that’s what made him so great.

With game one right around the corner, it’ll be an instant storyline on which shooters come out onto the court at tipoff.

At the moment, Shrewsberry has no doubt which guards will play to the best of their abilities.

“I don't have a problem with what they're doing and how they're playing,” Shrewsberry said. “I just want those guys to be confident. Step in, shoot your shots, attack the rim and make the right play every single time.”

