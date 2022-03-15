In every book, there is a beginning and an end. Like coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first season at Penn State, if an author or coach does a good enough job there could be a sequel.

Luckily for Shrewsberry, he’ll be back for a sequel and more.

As the Nittany Lions concluded their 2021-22 campaign, they’ll have some work to do before the 2022-23 season tips off next fall.

Shrewsberry said after some time “decompressing,” he is going to “immediately” jump into touching up the team to make Penn State “better” come next season.

“I think that's kind of the process right now, and the phase that I'm in is what we can do better heading into next year,” Shrewsberry said. “It's about building our roster out the right way and making sure we have all the pieces that we need, so we can be ready to compete again.”

Penn State’s roster is going to look different next year with four players from this year’s team closing out their final year of eligibility— one of them a starter.

Forwards John Harrar, Jalanni White, Greg Lee and guard Jaheam Cornwall will all be leaving the blue and white.

There is one veteran that announced he was returning to Happy Valley to play out his extra year of eligibility due to coronavirus: Penn State’s leading scorer, Jalen Pickett.

Pickett’s verbal commitment to return to Penn State was apparently no surprise to Shrewsberry, who said he has always “kind of known” his starting point guard would return for another year.

Shrewsberry said Pickett’s intention when he recruited him last spring was to graduate from Penn State and “maximize” his time at the university.

Toward the end of this season, Pickett was the focal point of the offense at the point guard position, a key orchestrator of the offense.

Leading the Nittany Lions in scoring with 13.3 points per game, the Siena transfer played as strong as ever toward the season’s close, scoring double-digits in all of Penn State’s three postseason games.

“With him coming back, it gives us a good cornerstone to start with — to have somebody you know you can lean on right away as an older guy,” Shrewsberry said. “Now, he has been through it. He’s been into a lot of these places for the first time. Now going in, he is a little more comfortable next year.

“He can help these younger guys kind of get through what they need to do to win on the road. Him coming back is a big help.”

Other than Pickett, there are two other guards that have to decide whether to return or not — seniors Myles Dread and Sam Sessoms.

Sessoms and Dread both have another year of eligibility, but Shrewsberry said he doesn’t know where the two stand on the decision at the moment and is giving them time.

“Everybody needs a minute to kind of get away from each other,” Shrewsberry said. “We’ll get together for more in-depth meetings in terms of what those guys want to do with their futures. We haven’t had those discussions yet. It's been more team stuff, more general. We'll get into that here in the next couple of weeks.”

Penn State has a flurry of new “younger guys” coming into the locker room, with five new signees for the class of 2022.

From a quartet of 3-stars and a 4-star, Penn State reeled in its best recruiting class in program history this year.

A major factor in Penn State’s best recruiting class was assistant coach Adam Fisher, who Shrewsberry hired from Miami at the beginning of his tenure.

Shrewsberry had high praise for Fisher’s work during the season, especially on the recruiting trail.

“He’s an awesome recruiter,” Shrewsberry said. “A lot of the guys we have gotten so far, he’s been a huge part of that. I’m glad he is here. We want to keep him around here forever.”

The new wave of recruits is not the only area the Nittany Lions can use to beef up its roster in preparation for the next campaign.

Shrewsberry used the transfer portal efficiently at filling holes in this year’s roster, pulling five players out of the pot — Pickett, Lee, Cornwall, White and forward Jevonnie Scott.

Following this season, Shrewsberry said he will use the transfer portal on a “need-base” basis, and the transfer portal is different from recruiting.

“It’s like speed dating,” Shrewsberry said. “You may get a guy, and you don't know everything about them. You don’t know their makeup — how they tick. You don't get a chance to spend as much time with them. It’s a gamble whether or not you try and build around that every single year.”

In a similar fashion to his first season, Shrewsberry wants to use the transfer portal to grab some players with miles on their tires.

“We do want to add a couple of older guys, so we don’t have to lean on those freshmen to be prime-time players right off the bat, which is really hard to do as a college freshman,” Shrewsberry said. “We just want some guys with them to relieve some of that pressure.”

For his incoming class, Shrewsberry said he wants them to progress like how sophomore guard Dallion Johnson did this season

Johnson started off the season sitting a couple games, but then he worked his way into a starting role.

With a new freshman class rolling into Happy Valley and Pickett returning, Shrewsberry’s squad for next season is slowly forming.

In his first year, Penn State finished the season tied with Maryland at No. 10 in the Big Ten but was given the No. 11-seed in the conference tournament.

In the NCAA Tournament, the Big Ten had nine representatives, meaning the Nittany Lions were just on the outside looking in on getting into their first Big Dance in over a decade.

Shrewsberry’s aim is to make it into March Madness, but first, he said his team can’t take “steps back” to go forward.

The first-year head coach said he doesn’t find the NCAA Tournament “enjoyable” to watch because his team isn’t in it.

However, he thinks next year may be a little different.

“We need to build off what we did this year,” Shrewsberry said. “As a team, we need to continue to get better. As a coach, I need to continue to get better, so we win some of these games at the end. Then we're getting a chance next year because we win some of those games. Now we're playing.

“It'd be a little more enjoyable to watch if we’re playing in it.”

