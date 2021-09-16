Penn State has always been known as a football school due to its sustained success and NFL production on the gridiron.

Players like Saquon Barkley, Franco Harris and Sean Lee are all representations of the tremendous development that the football program produces year in and year out.

The Nittany Lions have won two national championships, five conference titles and are one of the leading universities in yielding NFL talent.

On the other hand, Penn State’s men’s basketball program still has yet to find any sort of maintained success with only nine NCAA Tournament appearances and only one Final Four appearance, which came all the way back in 1954.

More recently, the team did win the NIT Championship in 2018 and likely would have received a bid for the NCAA Tournament in the next season if it weren’t for the coronavirus.

While the team’s history has not been the most glamorous of the other sports that are synonymous with the university, the hiring of coach Micah Shrewsberry was the necessary step in the right direction that just might put Penn State on the map.

Shrewsberry’s roots stem from Indianapolis, where he attended Hanover College and later Indiana State University.

Shrewsberry was a three-year starter for Hanover and led the conference in free throw shooting and assists in the 1998-99 season.

His first head coaching job was at IU-South Bend in 2005 before joining Brad Stevens’ regime at Butler after two seasons.

He served, at first, as a coordinator of basketball operations and then an assistant coach under Stevens from 2007-2011.

The Bulldogs made three NCAA Tournament appearances, won two Horizon League titles and appeared in both the 2010 and 2011 NCAA Championship games.

Prior to Stevens and Shrewsberry’s arrival, Butler had never gotten past the Sweet Sixteen in the team’s history.

After an incredible four seasons with the Bulldogs, Shrewsberry decided to further his coaching career about an hour up the street at Purdue.

Serving under Matt Painter, Shrewsberry helped lead the Boilermakers to the second round of the NCAA Tournament in just his first season with the team.

The Boilermakers were most known for their disciplined offense as the team consistently finished as one of the country’s leaders in fewest turnovers per game in 2011-12 under Shrewsberry.

Once Stevens decided to leave Butler in 2013, he brought Shrewsberry back to his staff to coach the Boston Celtics.

Shrewsberry spent six years in Boston and helped develop notable NBA All-Stars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Tatum was interviewed after Shrewsberry was named head coach at Penn State, and the superstar had nothing but praise for his former coach.

“Shrews was shooting coach my first two years in the league and was really the person who helped me transition from college to the league,” Tatum said, according to Penn State Athletics. “He improved my understanding of the game. He’s a great coach and better person, who I still keep in touch with to this day.”

Shrewsberry has also coached other notable NBA talent including Gordon Hayward, Kyrie Irving and Al Horford.

All former or current all-stars in their own right, this group of star-studded talent will only benefit Shrewsberry as he prepares his team for this season.

After helping the Celtics reach five straight playoff appearances, including back-to-back Eastern Conference Finals, Shrewsberry returned home to Purdue as an associate head coach from 2019 to 2021.

Coach Shrewsberry was hired by Penn State on March 15 following the resignation of former coach Pat Chambers.

His experience at high-level programs, both at the collegiate level and in the NBA, made him an outstanding candidate for the job and certainly worthy of selection.

While he only has two years of head coaching experience under his belt, Shrewsberry has worked alongside some of the most accomplished head coaches in the sport.

Before his recent transition to general manager, Stevens had been considered one of the NBA’s best young and upcoming coaches.

Learning from someone like Stevens will certainly pay dividends for Shrewsberry and the Nittany Lions as Penn State has one of its most accomplished head coaches in team history.

His resume exemplifies the experience an up-and-coming head coach needs to have before taking responsibility of being the man at the helm.

Whether it is recruiting, skill development or building personal relationships with players and the State College community, Shrewsberry is more than qualified to run Penn State basketball for years to come.