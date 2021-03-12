The way Penn State’s Big Ten Tournament ended was reminiscent of so many of its previous losses throughout the season.

There was an incredible effort and a massive comeback, but another heartbreaking loss in a one possession game was the end result.

With 7:48 on the clock in the second half, there were few signs of life for the Nittany Lions as they trailed 68-50.

But one thing has been consistent with this Penn State team all season long — no matter what the score of the game is, interim coach Jim Ferry’s side played with the same pace, intensity and tenacity.

“I think there’s a lot of heart in that room. We’re a bunch of competitors, we trust each other and I think we always play with confidence no matter what,” Ferry said. “It starts with John [Harrar] and Jamari [Wheeler]. These guys got a lot of fight in them man, that’s why it’s so disappointing, because we all just want to keep playing.”

Seven minutes and two seconds after the Nittany Lions went down by 18, their largest deficit of the entire game, almost magically they were within a single point.

Junior guard Sam Sessoms’ play off the bench sparked a massive run while the blue and white locked in on the defensive end.

Wisconsin appeared stunned that the game had suddenly turned on its head, and it didn’t have an answer for Sessoms’ dribble drive to a scoop layup.

On the last possession of the game, Penn State had the ball, down by one and with a chance to win the game.

But the magic ran out as Sessoms attempted a pass to Harrar in the lane that was deflected by the Badgers, who retained possession with 0.3 seconds remaining.

“The previous three or four possessions, we went for the high ball screen with Sam and he got layups and fouls, we went right back at it,” Ferry said. “You got to give them credit, they did a good job.”

Thursday’s loss marks the eighth of the season that has been within six points or fewer for the Nittany Lions.

It was also the third straight game that they had come back from a deficit of at least 15 points — only this time, they didn’t come away with a win.

The loss to Wisconsin was a microcosm for what had gone on all season long for Penn State.

It once again proved it could compete with nearly every team in the conference, the effort was always there even though the results weren’t necessarily and it was an emotional rollercoaster.

“Just the whole year, the whole adversity in the middle of a pandemic, coach Chambers resigning, that’s a lot of stuff and people really don’t realize how hard this year was for the players, for the coaches — it was like no other,” Ferry said.

“Ultimately as a coach, it’s about the players, it’s about the kids and you just want to help them, and everything got just turned upside down and you want to make sure you’re there for these guys. I’m just so proud of them.”

The future holds as much uncertainty as it has at the end of a season for Penn State now.

With the potential of a new head coach being brought in and the ambiguity surrounding players potentially using their extra year of eligibility.

This might not be the end of the season for the Nittany Lions, though.

Ferry said after the game that they would absolutely play in the NIT if invited.

But in that moment after losing to Wisconsin, the emotion was so raw for everyone on Penn State’s sideline.

There were tears, Izaiah Brockington laid face down on the court after the buzzer and all the emotions that had built up from this long season were visible.

“It’s always hard when a season comes to an end,” Ferry said. “Especially this one, because these guys had so much fight, these guys could have laid down several times this year in tough situations and they never did.

“To me, that’s what makes me proud more so than the wins and the losses. You know that these guys are going to be prepared to handle a lot of things that are going to be a lot tougher in their life because of what they went through right now.”

