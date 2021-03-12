As Penn State touched down in Indianapolis Wednesday afternoon, it had every intention of making noise in the Big Ten Tournament.

In fact, interim coach Jim Ferry said that his team was “ready to make a run”, not for him or the coaches, but the players who have had to endure this roller coaster ride of a year.

With a coaching change just weeks before the season started, a coronavirus pause and the fact that they play in the most competitive conference in the country, the Nittany Lions have seen it all.

But what defines a program much more than any event could is the passion and tenaciousness that it takes to win, which is what Penn State displayed Thursday night.

Down 18 with under eight minutes to go in the second half, the Nittany Lions had a brief look of defeat on their faces as Wisconsin’s Aleem Ford buried his fifth triple of the game.

Then, as he normally does, Ferry got his players to dig deep, knowing just how much time they’ve put into this season.

As the Badgers held onto the ball, just trying to let the clock tick down, that fight showed up.

Before you knew it, there was an actual chance that Penn State was going to win the game, a feat that would’ve frankly sounded absurd had it been brought up 10 minutes prior.

So despite the effort coming up just one-point short, an emotional Ferry couldn’t have been more proud of his team, knowing the challenges they’ve faced will help them not only in their basketball careers, but whatever the future holds for his guys.

“These guys had so much fight. These guys could’ve laid down several times this year in tough situations and they never did,” Ferry said. “To me that's what makes me proud, more so than the wins and the losses. These guys are going to be prepared to handle a lot of things that are going to be a lot tougher in their life because of what they went through right now. And that's what I kind of said to the guys is whichever direction everybody goes in, in the future, you're never going to forget this.”

While Ferry’s future with the blue and white is in some doubt, it doesn’t take away from the fact that he was able to rally his players during a season where they could have easily quit on the program as a whole.

Instead, he raised the spirits and competitive attitude of his players each and every day, which is something that not all college coaches can achieve.

In fact, it is a quality that is priceless in today’s college game and is something that any school should look at when considering hiring a head basketball coach.

To think that the Nittany Lions made it to that final possession against Wisconsin when the program was in utter chaos just six months prior puts things in perspective for all parties involved.

So for Ferry, it was never about him, his interim status or his future with the program.

Rather, it was focused on the 15 guys that he went to war with time and time again through one of the most challenging years of many people’s lives.

“The middle of a pandemic, Coach Chambers resigning, that's a lot of stuff and people really don't realize how hard this year was for the players and for the coaches. It was like no other, and I've been coaching for a long time. I’ve coached championship teams with great leaders, gone to the NCAA Tournament, but ultimately as a coach, it's about the players. It was about the kids and you just want to help them. Everything just got turned upside down and you want to make sure you're there for these guys.

“I'm just so proud of them. Proud of every single one of them.”

