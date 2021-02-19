Penn State was going to need to play a perfect game on Thursday night if it was going to extract revenge against No. 4 Ohio State.

And with that, players would have to step up their scoring, considering the Nittany Lions had struggled shooting the ball mightily in their last few games.

While they didn’t come out with a win against the Buckeyes, senior guard Jamari Wheeler stepped up to the best of his capability and nearly helped his team pull off an immense upset.

Penn State came out struggling to score the ball, and started to look for answers from its usual scoring threats such as junior guard Myreon Jones and junior forward Izaiah Brockington.

But instead, one of its senior leaders stepped up, as Wheeler would knock down three first-half three-pointers that kept the Nittany Lions in the game when things looked as if they could be slipping away early.

Just as things started to look good for the blue and white, Wheeler would go down with an injury only a few minutes later.

He stayed down with what looked like a contact knee injury that occurred as he battled through a hard Ohio State screen.

After he gingerly limped his way to the bench with the help of trainers, senior forward John Harrar was able to find his fellow senior and gave him some encouraging words as Wheeler tried to battle through and stay a part of the game.

“Jamari is our leader so [him going down] hurt us, plain and simple,” Harrar said. “But when he hit those three threes, those were big shots and I just went over there and told him, ‘Stay up, no matter what happens, stay up’ and he came back in in the second half, he still gave us all his energy and his effort as he always does.”

Wheeler has always been that way, though.

That is what made his return to the game that much more meaningful for his team and his teammates, as it was easy to tell that the Live Oak, Florida, native was not at 100%.

And while Penn State does not elect captains, it would be a unanimous thought that Wheeler and Harrar are the two leaders of this group.

So even after hobbling through halftime warmups, Wheeler gave it a go, and started the final 20 minutes.

And despite not scoring another point in the game, the 6-foot-1 guard provided critical minutes, as his defensive presence — as well as his distributing on offense — nearly led the Nittany Lions to a season-altering performance.

When interim coach Jim Ferry asked Wheeler in the locker room if he was good to remain in the game the rest of the way, the point guard was direct.

“I’m playing.”

That toughness from the former Big Ten steals leader isn’t something new within the Nittany Lion program, as Ferry noted.

“Jamari is a tough kid, he banged his knee and he's had a problem with that [knee] this year,” Ferry said. “He’s a warrior. He came out, and I don't think he was as effective offensively, but he was aggressive, he was getting guys shots and I thought he played one of his better games.”

So while Penn State, at this point, has pretty slim odds to get to that first NCAA Tournament in 10 years, the heart and determination of its core should not be underestimated with players like Wheeler demonstrating resilience.

