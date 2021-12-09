Penn State men’s basketball’s Jalen Pickett passes 500 career assists, impresses on both ends

Penn State snapped a two-game losing streak with a win over Wagner, and during the 20-point victory, one of its players passed a significant milestone.

Senior guard Jalen Pickett surpassed 500 career assists Wednesday night in the Nittany Lions’ dominant win over the Seahawks.

Pickett joined coach Micah Shrewsberry and the blue and white this season after playing three seasons in upstate New York for Siena.

So far in Happy Valley, Pickett has been playing point guard and averages the most minutes on the team with 36.1 per night.

After the game, Pickett’s teammates junior forward Seth Lundy and senior guard Sam Sessoms were in shock when they heard about Pickett’s milestone.

“500 assists?” Lundy said. “Man, that’s crazy”

Against the Seahawks, Pickett got some time off the court at the end of the game, having already played 35 minutes and was set to play the full game had it not been a beatdown.

The 6-foot-4 guard has already played 40 minutes in the clash with Ohio State where he dropped 23 points, which was his most since arriving at Penn State.

In Penn State’s third straight home game, Pickett was the joint leading scorer with Sessoms, who each had 16 points a piece.

Sessoms spoke highly of Pickett and his ability to feed his teammates the ball.

“He is a very unselfish player,” Sessoms said. “He’s always trying to find a window. If he sees it. He is going to give it up, so it’s great playing with guys like him.”

In just nine games at Penn State, he is already celebrating a milestone, but at Siena, Pickett picked up numerous accolades.

The Rochester, New York, native he was named 2019-20 MAAC Player of the Year and opened his career for the Saints earning MAAC Rookie of the Year for 2018-19.

In his short time as a Nittany Lion, he has already caught the eye of Shrewsberry on the court.

The two are both first-timers at Penn State, but Shrewsberry had an interesting way to describe his guard.

“He’s like the old cartoons,” Shrewsberry said. “The rabbit takes off and the tortoise is still hanging out by the free throw line or by the starting line. That’s how Jalen is.”

In terms of basketball, Pickett draws a lot of attention in the paint, allowing him to dish it out to his teammates and pick up the assists.

“He just kind of slowly gets his way to the lane then people come over and help,” Shrewsberry said. “He plays at such a pace where he is always under control. He is very rarely not in control.”

Pickett finished the night with four assists, which was not one of his best showing in terms of passing the rock as he racked up seven assists against UMass and Oregon State, respectively.

Being with Penn State for less than a year, Pickett has already made a presence in the locker room that translates to his selflessness on the court.

“He’s always trying to find open people, being a team player,” Lundy said. “That is just character and being a leader.”

Shrewsberry appreciates Pickett’s awareness and how he is developing a connection with some of his new teammates.

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT

One of those teammates is John Harrar, who is no stranger to Penn State as he enters his fifth season for the blue and white.

“He kind of knows where everybody is, but that’s him,” Shrewsberry said. “He will get in good chemistry with John and get in good chemistry with the other guys on the court and them being in the right spots where he knows where they're going to be.”

Pickett is not only the ball distributor on the team, he also plays a big role defensively collecting three blocks and two steals to his name already.

Shrewsberry said he thinks Pickett’s defense is one of the underrated parts of his game.

“He’s defended like crazy,” Shrewsberry said. “He has been really good on the defensive end.”

Pickett also impresses his new coach with his ability to drive in the paint and then dump it off to his teammates.

Shrewsberry mentioned one pass he was impressed by that exemplified the Siena transfer’s playmaking ability.

In the sequence, Pickett launched a pass off of a pick and roll to his teammate on the other end of the court.

“There's not many people that can do that, that can play that way,” Shrewsberry said. “He's got good size, he's got long arms, he can pass over the defense, so that’s what makes him unique.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE