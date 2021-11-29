Penn State men’s basketball’s Jalen Pickett gains confidence after weekend tournament

With the addition of new coach Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State attracted a host of new recruits and transfers, but one has shined above the rest as of late — senior guard Jalen Pickett.

Pickett joined Penn State after playing three seasons at Siena College.

During his time with the Saints, the Rochester, New York, native proved to be one of the most efficient players in the country.

Pickett received all-MAAC first team honors each of his three seasons playing at Siena and was named MAAC Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year following the 2019-20 and 2018-19 seasons, respectively.

Averaging 15 points per game, Pickett finished his Saints career with 1,139 points, reaching the 1,000 point threshold in just 65 games while also finishing with the program’s second-best assists-per-game average at 6.1.

The 6-foot-4 guard led Siena in nearly every facet of the game throughout his career, but he ultimately decided he needed a change of pace.

Following Shrewsberry’s hire at Penn State, Pickett announced his commitment to the first-year coach’s program last April amid a time of turmoil as plenty of players from the blue and white’s 2020-21 roster decided to leave.

Those vacancies gave Pickett a chance to prove himself at a higher level among some of the best teams in the country.

With the first Big Ten matchup of his career looming, Pickett believes the team is using previous matchups against stiff competition like LSU and UMass to improve as a unit.

“It’s big for us,” Pickett said. “It shows us our identity and we can be capable when we really lock in.”

Locking in was exactly what Pickett did over the weekend at the Emerald Coast Classic.

Stepping up as a scorer, the senior drained four 3-pointers and finished with 14 points in each contest against LSU and Oregon State, playing 45 and 36 minutes, respectively.

In the Nittany Lions’ first four contests of 2021, Pickett dished out a combined 18 assists, as he has stepped into more of a facilitator role.

However, in the games against the Tigers and Beavers, Pickett showed the confidence he’d gained over the offseason and throughout his collegiate career.

“We're trying to get the ball in his hands a lot more,” Shrewsberry said. “Once you start to have that success, the confidence comes, and you can see that confidence coming out of him. That's who we knew he was because we've seen it and he's done it.”

Pickett believes his increased production helped instill confidence that he can compete at a higher level, but he credits his team with helping to set him up.

“[I’m] getting quality looks, open looks, a lot of reps,” Pickett said. “I’m definitely getting confident — seeing shots go in definitely helped.”

Shrewsberry sees the increased confidence in Pickett and how it helps him contribute to the team’s performance, but he doesn’t want the senior to get complacent this early in the season.

“He was a lot more aggressive,” Shrewsberry said. “He's getting more comfortable. He's done it throughout his career, so we need him to continue to play like that — continue to be aggressive, continue to set up himself and set up other guys.

“No steps back — he needs to keep building forward off of this.”

