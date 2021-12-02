Penn State men’s basketball’s defense not to blame in loss to Miami

Penn State didn’t walk out of the ACC/Big Ten Challenge with a win Wednesday night, but it's defense was a bright side in coach Micah Shrewsberry’s third loss.

In the past two games, the Nittany Lions have played solid defensively holding a LSU team that averages 79.5 points per game to 68 points through overtime and Oregon State to just 45 points.

Again the Nittany Lions held the high powered Miami offense to 63 points, which was well below its average of 72 points per game.

Leading up to the season, defense has been a point of emphasis for the coaching staff under Shrewsberry.

However, a problem for the first-year head coach’s squad defensively so far this season has been the deep ball.

Wednesday night, the Hurricanes generated most of their offense from 3-pointers, connecting nine times from deep.

Shrewsberry didn’t mind how his team defended from behind the arc, despite allowing nearly double-digit 3-pointers.

“Force the guy that's two of seven from three coming in to make threes to beat you,” Shrewsberry said. “He made four. He also beat us at the end because we overreacted when they threw it to him. We overstun him, and they swung to McGusty who was hot, and he hits the three.”

Kameron McGusty led the Hurricanes in scoring on the season, and he was showing off his scoring abilities in the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday..

The sixth-year redshirt senior finished the night 12 points with two 3-pointers, and hit a corner 3-pointer with under a minute left in the game to make it a two possession game, the nail in the coffin.

The real playmaker for coach Jim Larrañaga’s team was sixth-year redshirt senior forward Sam Waardenburg.

As Shrewsberry alluded to, Waardenburg came into the night only making two shots from behind the arc all season, but in just the first half, he made three.

The 6-foot-10 forward finished doubling his season total with four 3-pointers and led Miami with 14 points.

One opposition player that stood out to Shrewsberry, though, was sixth-year redshirt senior guard Charlie Moore, who racked in 12 points in the contest.

“Charlie Moore hit some threes early,” Shrewsberry said. “Charlie Moore has played at four colleges. Dude has played at Kansas, like Kansas ain't just picking dudes off the street and allowing them to be on their basketball team, right? That dude can play.”

Guards Moore, McGusty and third-year sophomore guard Isaiah Wong combined for a large portion of the Hurricanes offense all putting up 12 points a piece.

For Shrewsberry, he was proud of how his defenders held the trio of guards to only 36 points.

“Isaiah Wong can play, McGusty can play,” Shrewsberry said. “They're all capable of putting up huge numbers, and we held them down. We held them to 63 points. 63 has to be enough, right?”

Sixty-three points was not enough to secure the win as Penn State lost its first home game of the season, falling to 4-3.

The Hurricanes were firing off left and right from behind the arc because the Nittany Lions were not allowing them to drive into the paint for the easy buckets.

Fifth-year senior John Harrar thought his defense did a solid job of making Miami do what the blue and white wanted them to do.

“We want the guys taking the shots that we want,” Harrar said. “They just want to drive right every time. They got there a couple of times, but their whole game plan is to get down hill, get down going, and I think we kind of took them out of it for the most part.”

The win against Oregon State had one of Penn States’ best defensive performances all season, holding the Beavers to the fewest points they have scored all season.

However, Harrar doesn’t think Saturday’s win was anything special.

“Oregon State was drained,” Harrar said. “You know they just played at 11:30 p.m. at night. They got back to the hotel room at 4 a.m. They got no sleep. We can't take that game and think we're LeBron James, so it's that mindset of waking up and seeing how we can get better.”

Penn State will have to get better real quick since Ohio State comes to Happy Valley on Sunday, who just knocked off No. 1 Duke in its own ACC/Big Ten Challenge.

The Buckeyes’ offense will put Shrewsberry’s defense to the test as it faces its first Big Ten opponent.

Harrar looks forward to Ohio State as the first real test of Shrewsberry’s defensive scheme.

“I think our defense is pretty solid,” Harrar said. “I'm excited to see how it correlates to the Big Ten.”

