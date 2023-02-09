Penn State turned the ball over the least amount of times in the Big Ten coming into Wednesday’s night game against Wisconsin, but the best team at handling the ball turned into the worst team handling the ball.

The Nittany Lions turned the ball over 11 times, which turned into 16 of Wisconsin’s points, leading to the Badgers’ 79-74 overtime win.

“I don’t know the last time we had double-digit turnovers,” senior forward Seth Lundy said after the game. “16 points off of 11 turnovers is definitely horrible. That’s not the way we do things and we just gotta watch film and learn from it.”

The last time Penn State had double-digit turnovers was Penn State’s first matchup with Nebraska on Jan. 21 six games ago.

Wisconsin’s identity this season has been ball security on both sides and is the second-best team in the Big Ten when it comes to holding onto the ball.

However, Shrewsberry thought it wasn’t anything Wisconsin was doing to get Penn State to cough the ball up.

“I thought we had some careless turnovers,” Shrewsberry said. “That was the biggest thing. That’s who they are, that's how they play. In a possession game, which you know this is going to be, 11 turnovers is too many. You can’t have that many. We had some that were unforced. It wasn’t anything they were doing.”

A big turnover was toward the end of regulation when it was tied 65-65. Penn State had possession with around a minute left to play.

Shrewsberry called timeout to set up a play. Fifth-year guard Cam Wynter got the inbound and was going to dish it off to Funk, but the ball was intercepted by the Badgers.

On the other end, Chucky Hepburn drained a 3-pointer to give Wisconsin a 3-point edge. The turnover made Shrewsberry and Penn State question if it was a foul, but ended up being a possession with no points.

Forward Seth Lundy later made a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime, so it wasn’t too costly.

“We also had some illegal screens and other things that they called, which ended up being turnovers,” Shrewsberry said. “We had some live-ball turnovers, which we usually don’t have. We have to be better at that.”

Shrewsberry said part of his job is going to be to limit those turnovers, especially with Maryland coming up on Saturday.

“If we have live-ball turnovers Saturday, we’re gonna get our doors blown off,” Shrewsberry said.

Despite having 11 turnovers and allowing 16 points off of those mistakes, Penn State still took Wisconsin to overtime.

Shrewsberry said Penn State didn’t quit and he’s not a quitter. He said one of the things he took away from the game was that his team played hard to the end.

“You can’t ever question that,” Shrewsberry said. “We might not be crisp. We may not be sharp. We might make errors at times, but our guys are playing hard. We’re competing. That’s all I am asking them to do. I thought we did that.”

