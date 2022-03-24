As the Sweet 16 begins, Penn State can only watch after missing the NCAA Tournament for the 11th-straight year.

The Nittany Lions have been to the third round of the national tournament four times in program history, coming in 1952, 1954, 1955 and 2001.

Of Penn State’s 14 coaches, it was Elmer Gross who was most efficient at leading the blue and white to tournament bids — and deep ones at that.

In 1950, Gross took over the head coaching role for the Nittany Lions, and from the jump, he made an immediate impact.

The impact that Gross had on the team was aided by future NBA player Jesse Arnelle, who led the offense for his four seasons in Happy Valley.

In 1952, Arnelle was just a freshman, but he was a prodigy — averaging a team-high 18.9 points and 9.8 rebounds per contest.

It wasn’t just Arnelle leading that team. Herm Sledzik and Hardy Williams also contributed in putting points on the board.

With a packed roster, Penn State’s 1952 squad was in tip-top shape heading into that year’s tournament, having been ranked in the AP Poll’s top-20 three times that season.

Luckily for the blue and white, there were only 16 teams in the tournament back in 1952, so Penn State was in the Sweet 16 right from the jump.

Even with Arnelle, the Nittany Lions didn’t go far in that year’s tournament, getting blown out in the first round to Kentucky 82-54.

At the time, the Wildcats were led by coach Adolph Rupp with future NBA players Cliff Hagan and Frank Ramsey.

Rupp’s squad finished the season No. 1 in the AP Poll but went on to lose in the next round to St. John’s.

The next season, Penn State missed the tournament, but it was back in the mix the following year.

Gross was still steering the ship and his star player in Arnelle was still on the roster, now more experienced.

This was one of Arnellle’s best years donning the blue and white, averaging a double-double at 21.1 points per game and 11.9 rebounds per game.

Unlike the 1952 team that made the tournament, Arnelle had another offensive facilitator, John Sherry, who averaged double-digit scoring at 11.6 points per game.

Arnelle and Penn State were one of the top dogs, slotting in at No. 9 in the AP Poll and with a 15-5 record as the regular season came to a close.

The 1954 tournament was expanded from 16 teams to 24 with West and East regions.

The Nittany Lions were placed into the East region with a first-round matchup against Toledo, who the blue and white took care of easily, winning 62-50, sending Penn State to the Sweet 16 for technically the second time in three seasons.

Toledo wasn’t ranked heading into the NCAA Tournament, but Penn State’s next opponent had a number next to its name.

In the regional semifinals of the NCAA Tournament, the Nittany Lions squared off against No. 14 LSU who had future-NBA second overall pick Bob Pettit.

Pettit was the first NBA player to win the MVP, but before his 11-season professional career, he averaged 31.4 points and 17.3 rebounds per game in the 1953-54 season.

His stats and future didn’t change the fact that the Nittany Lions took down LSU 78-70, launching them to the next round — an eventual 71-63 win against Notre Dame.

The victory over the Fighting Irish gave the Nittany Lions their first and only Final Four appearance in program history.

However, the road soon ended for the blue and white in its Final Four matchup with La Salle, who torched Penn State 69-54, which ended up giving the Explorers the boost to eventually win the national championship.

After suffering a defeat in the Final Four, Penn State was back in the 24-team tournament once again the next year.

This was Arnelle’s final season as a college athlete, and he made it count, averaging 26.1 points, along with 15.3 rebounds per game.

Despite Arnelle’s strong senior season, this squad was different than years prior because Gross was no longer the one holding the clipboard, this season started the John Egli era.

The Egli-led team was matched up against Memphis State in the first round where Penn State squeaked out the win 59-54.

The close victory foreshadowed the Sweet 16 matchup against Iowa.

The two-future Big Ten counterparts looked like total opposites, with the Hawkeyes blowing out the Nittany Lions 82-53, ending their tournament run.

After the frequent Sweet 16 appearances in the 1950s, Penn State didn’t reach the Sweet 16 until the turn of the century.

Its 2001 roster, was headlined by senior guard Joe Crispin, who averaged a team-high 19.5 points per game, before going on to play in the NBA.

Crispin wasn’t the only hooper on the team to average double-digits with Gyasi Cline-Heard Titus Ivory doing so as well.

Leading the players was coach Jerry Dunn, who served as the Nittany Lions’ head man for eight years.

Now in the Big Ten, the blue and white finished No. 6 in the conference standings with a 7-9 conference record.

With an at-large bid, Penn State slipped into the then-65 team tournament as a No. 7-seed in the South region.

The Nittany Lions’ first test was against No. 10 Providence, who they made quick work against, defeating the Friars 69-59, sending Dunn’s crew to the second round.

In 2001, a win in the first round didn’t mean you made the Sweet 16 like in the 1950s, so Penn State needed another win to be a top-16 team.

Standing in their way was No. 2 North Carolina, who finished just behind the Jay Williams-led No. 1 Duke Blue Devils in the ACC.

The ACC foe didn’t scare Penn State, upsetting the Tar Heels by a large margin 82-74, allowing Dunn’s squad to reach the Sweet 16 for the first time in just under 50 years.

The Sweet 16 was where it ended for Penn State even with a lower-ranked matchup against No. 11-seeded Temple in front of it.

The in-state opponent got the better of the higher-seeded blue and white, winning 84-72.

Since 2001, Penn State has been to the Big Dance just one other time, but the Nittany Lions didn’t make it past Round 1.

