Zach Hicks found the ball in his hands on almost every offensive possession, attempting 3-point shot after 3-point shot. To set Temple’s program record, Hicks nailed 10 shots from deep for a career-high 35 points in an 85-48 win over Delaware State two seasons ago.

That’s the type of production Penn State could be receiving in its latest transfer, Hicks, who committed to Mike Rhoades’ program on Thursday.

At 6-foot-7, 185 pounds, Hicks brings ideal size for a 3-and-D wing. Though most of his offensive production comes from beyond the arc, Hicks’ stature allows him to work his way inside the stripe and pose as a threat on the boards.

Hicks’ 9.6 points per game ranked fourth among Owls last season, while his 5.1 rebounds per game finished tied for second.

When Micah Shrewsberry departed for Notre Dame, Penn State players and signees left too, draining a program riding on recent success to one with just three scholarship players.

Things are now looking up, however, with the official returns of Kanye Clary and Jameel Brown and the transfer additions of Hicks, VCU guard Ace Baldwin Jr. and Nick Kern Jr.

As it stands, the Nittany Lions are now up to six scholarship players with more expected to follow soon. For the first time since Shrewsberry’s departure, an outline is beginning to form for what the program could look like next season.

Baldwin is expected to be the No. 1 option, as he was under Rhoades at VCU. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound point guard is a do-it-all playmaker who won both Atlantic 10 player of the year and defensive player of the year awards in 2022-23.

How Clary, a 5-foot-11, 192-pound guard, will fit in beside Baldwin is rather unclear, but his development from year one to year two this offseason should dictate that. Clary averaged 3.7 points, standing out for his quickness and ball-handling skills in 32 games last season.

He was expected to earn an increased role next fall to make up for All-American guard Jalen Pickett’s departure.

Kern, on the other hand, should fit in immediately with Baldwin, given the two started beside each other for the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign.

One of the most efficient 3-point shooting teams in the country a season ago, Penn State is laying the pieces to replace hot hands such as Seth Lundy and Andrew Funk.

Hicks, who’s shot an efficient 36% from deep for his career, should be a viable option to replace Lundy’s size and shooting ability.

It remains unclear if transfer portal entries Evan Mahaffey and Kebba Njie will return, like Brown last week, or look elsewhere. Regardless, Rhoades is in dire need of a big man, just as the Nittany Lions were for most of last season.

If recent transfer portal success dictates anything, more should be on the way soon, reshaping a roster drained of talent and continuing to build on recent success.

