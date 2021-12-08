Penn State men’s basketball reloads for next 2 games following defeat in Big Ten opener

Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry emphasized the importance of having a “short-term memory” following Sunday’s 76-64 loss against Ohio State in the Big Ten opener.

The first-year head coach made sure his team was aware of the things it did well against the Buckeyes while also keeping it focused on the games ahead.

“We have to turn right around and get our confidence back,” Shrewsberry said. “[We need to] remember the things we did well and do those things for a longer period of time.”

The Nittany Lions finish out this week’s slate with two more games as it welcomes Wagner to the Bryce Jordan Center on Wednesday then travels to East Lansing for a matchup with Michigan State.

Here’s what Shrewsberry’s squad can expect from both teams.

Wagner, Wednesday

What may seem like a rebound opportunity following its defeat is actually yet another matchup with a stout opponent, according to Shrewsberry.

“It’s automatically assumed to be a 20-point win when you’re not following college basketball,” Shrewsberry said. “I told our guys last night, ‘You think you’re playing hard’ — you’re going to see what playing hard looks like on Wednesday because these teams play harder than anybody I’ve ever seen.”

Penn State defeated Wagner 91-64 two seasons ago with current Nittany Lions Myles Dread, Seth Lundy and John Harrar combining for 24 points in the win.

Wagner comes into Wednesday’s matchup with a 3-1 record, putting up 78 and 77 points in two of its three wins while falling to then-No. 25 Seton Hall 85-63.

The Seahawks shoot 46.5% from the floor and 29.7% from 3-point range, averaging 37.8 rebounds and 15 turnovers per game.

Wagner’s roster contains nine upperclassmen, five of which have at least five years of collegiate experience — something Shrewsberry noted in his weekly presser Monday.

Four of those fifth-year players average double-figures, led by Alex Morales and Elijah Ford who average 18 and 12 points per game, respectively.

Three of those fifth-year players also lead Wagner in rebounding, showcasing how they’ve carried the team on their back so far in 2021.

Michigan State, Saturday

The Nittany Lions face their second Big Ten opponent of the season Saturday in No. 19 Michigan State.

Over the last two seasons, Penn State went 1-2 against the Spartans, upsetting the green and white 75-70 in East Lansing during the 2019-20 season — the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 22 at the time while Michigan State was ranked No. 16.

The Spartans stand at 7-2 and play their first conference game of the season at Minnesota, so it’s entirely possible they’ll enter Saturday with another win under their belt.

In five of its wins, Michigan State put up over 80 points and scored 90 or more points in two of those wins.

Starting the season ranked No. 19, the Spartans defeated then-No. 22 UConn 64-60 but fell to now-No. 2 Baylor 75-58 just one day after beating the Huskies.

Coach Tom Izzo’s team is shooting 44.6% from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc in 2021 while pulling down an average of 41.3 rebounds per game and turning the ball over an average of 15.7 times per night.

Seniors Gabe Brown and Marcus Bingham Jr. average 12.9 and 10.6 points per game, respectively, while junior Malik Hall averages 9.1 points per game and shoots 56.6% from the field and 62.5% from 3-point range.

Izzo’s squad returns a bevy of talent from a team that went 15-13 last season, so Penn State’s conference slate won’t get any easier when it travels to East Lansing.

