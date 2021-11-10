Newly minted coach Micah Shrewsberry’s first game leading Penn State’s is drawing closer.

The blue and white hosts Youngstown State on Wednesday, and the first-year coach couldn’t be more excited to debut his roster in action to the public.

However, that roster endured a couple of changes within the last few months as forwards Greg Lee and Jevonnie Scott are unavailable for the season opener, Shrewsberry announced on Monday.

The Nittany Lions adjusted, though, and remain hungry for a win against the Penguins.

“We’re excited,” Shrewsberry said. “We’re ready to go. We’ll see what we look like early in the year. It’s not always going to be pretty. They’ll challenge us in lots of ways, but [we’ll] stay together, stay focused and let’s see what happens from here.”

Without Lee and Scott, what looked like a deep forward group now relies on John Harrar, who Shrewsberry named a starter on Monday, and Canisius transfer Jalanni White.

With the returning Harrar as the only starter set in stone, Shrewsberry said he doesn’t have the other four positions solidified, saying the players who “best help us win” will see the court early and often for Penn State.

Injuries forced other players like White to play more minutes in practice and the coaching staff to mix up the scrimmage squads in order to prepare each player for every possible game scenario.

“I keep saying they’re going to tell me who’s going to start,” Shrewsberry said. “I give them long stretches at a time with different groups because as the game goes on, it’s really important to have your five guys that start the game play together.

“But they’re going to be mixed together throughout the whole game. They all need to know how to play together.”

Shrewsberry said there should be continuity on the court no matter who’s in the game, and the expectations remain the same.

“I hold them to a high standard,” Shrewsberry said. “Whoever’s in, you need to play the right way. Our standard in terms of how we play and what we do on the court shouldn’t change no matter who’s out there at any point in time.”

Nonconference matchups early in the season give the Nittany Lions time to work out kinks in their lineup, as well as make adjustments based on injuries and see which groups play the best together.

While Shrewsberry acknowledged the situation his team is operating under, he insists the team should stick together.

“It doesn't matter what our circumstances are,” Shrewsberry said. “You can still win the game, and that's what our focus is. Nobody's gonna feel sorry for us. I don't feel sorry for us. The other guys really stepped up. We've kind of taken on that mantra – win anyway, no matter who's out there.”

Following Wednesday’s contest, Penn State will hit the road to face Massachusetts on Monday before returning home for games against St. Francis-Brooklyn and Cornell.

The Nittany Lions are “locked in” for their season-opening matchup with the Penguins, Shrewsberry said, despite enduring multiple injuries to key players.

“We’re really locked in on Youngstown State and how they’re going to be,” Shrewsberry said. “That’s all we’re worried about. The biggest concern for me is that we've got to stay healthy.

“Everything we need early in the year we have to do, especially from the start of the college basketball season. You want to be at your best, and you want to peak as the season goes on.”

