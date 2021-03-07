Despite a slow start on offense, Penn State hung around late against Maryland and sophomore forward Seth Lundy came through in the clutch.

In the final game of the Big Ten’s regular season, the Nittany Lions came back from multiple large deficits to secure a 66-61 win over Maryland.

Penn State is now 7-12 in the Big Ten and will look to carry its momentum into Wednesday’s Big Ten Tournament matchup with Nebraska.

Here are the major storylines from the game.

Late comeback wins it

Penn State took its first lead of the game with 1:14 left on the clock.

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy had carried the Nittany Lions’ offense the whole night, and when it mattered most, he came through with a tough bucket.

Lundy drove into the lane and hit a floater to put his side up by a single point.

After his side got a stop at the other end, Lundy didn’t hesitate and made a 3-pointer to put Penn State up by four with 32 seconds remaining.

That would seal the win for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State’s second half effort propelled it to victory as it entered the break down by double digits.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

The blue and white outscored Maryland 43-28 in the second half despite shooting just 34% from the field.

Lundy carries the offense

Lundy scored the Nittany Lions’ first 11 points of the game, and if he didn’t, there’s no telling where their offense would have come from.

Penn State scored just 23 points in the first half, and 14 of them were from Lundy.

The sophomore was knocking down three-pointers and turning offensive boards into second chance points as he willed his side back into the game.

Prior to Sunday’s game, Lundy had scored 10 combined points in his last four games.

Lundy continued his hot shooting into the second half, where he got some added help from his teammates.

Lundy finished with 31 points on 11-of-18 shooting to lead the Nittany Lions.

PSU overcomes early scoring struggles

Penn State consistently went on long scoring droughts over the course of the 2020-21 campaign. Such was the case again Sunday night.

But against Maryland, that scoring drought started at tip-off and lasted for the first five minutes of game time.

The Nittany Lions missed their opening nine shots of the game as the Terrapins opened the contest on a 12-0 run before Penn State interim coach Jim Ferry was forced to take a timeout.

Maryland shot 56% from the field in the first half, compared to just 30% for the blue and white.

Lundy would eventually end the scoring drought for the Nittany Lions, and his offense would be the sole reason his side stayed remotely competitive in the opening 20 minutes.

Penn State went into the half down just 10 points after trailing by 16 at one point, but the deficit wasn’t enough to keep the Nittany Lions away.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE