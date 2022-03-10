Penn State men’s basketball came into Thursday’s game looking for an upset, and an upset is what it got.

The Nittany Lions claimed a 71-68 win over the Buckeyes to secure a date with Purdue in the third round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Both teams started cold from the field, but Ohio State used a 13-3 run to take a 13-point lead midway through the first half.

Penn State responded with an 11-4 run of its own to decrease its deficit while back-and-forth action defined the last three minutes of the frame — the Buckeyes took a nine-point lead into the locker room.

While Ohio State started the second half strong, the Nittany Lions used a 10-2 run to cut the scarlet and white’s lead to three just four minutes into the half.

The Buckeyes responded with a 10-4 run of their own, but Penn State came to life once again, holding Ohio State without a field goal for six minutes and taking its first lead of the contest with just under six minutes remaining.

The blue and white never relinquished its lead as it held on to defeat the Buckeyes for the first time this season.

Sam Sessoms, guards lead Penn State

For the second-straight game, Sam Sessoms gave Penn State life off the bench.

Sessoms put up nine points in the first half but went to work with time winding down in the second half, scoring 10 points with under 10 minutes remaining in the game.

The senior finished with 18 points, leading a trio of Penn State guards in double-figures as Jalen Pickett and Myles Dread finished with 16 and 12 points, respectively.

While the Nittany Lions didn’t dominate in the front court, their guards scored at will by driving down the middle as they outscored the Buckeyes with 32 points in the paint on Thursday.

E.J. Liddell dominates

Ohio State’s leading scorer carried the team offensively against Penn State.

E.J. Liddell extended his double-digit scoring streak to 41 games just nine minutes into the contest when he nailed his second 3-pointer of the game, pushing his total to 10 points.

The two-time All-Big Ten first team member finished the first half with 12 points while playing solid help on the defensive end.

While Penn State turned in another solid defensive performance, it lacked a consistent answer for Liddell once again as he added 25 points on Thursday to 14 and 19 point performances from the two regular season matchups against the blue and white.

Liddell also finished with eight rebounds and two blocks — 11 of his points came from the foul line.

Securing the second-half comeback

Ohio State controlled the opening 20 minutes of the contest, but Penn State kept its deficit to single digits at the break despite shooting 32.1% from the field and making three of its attempted 12 triples.

But for the second-straight game, the Nittany Lions mounted a second-half comeback, making it a one-possession game twice within the first 12 minutes of action before taking their first lead of the contest with just under six minutes remaining.

The Nittany Lions led the rest of the way en route to earning the upset victory, and their first of the 2021-22 season over the Buckeyes after losing the two regular-season meetings.

Penn State shot 61.5% from the field and went 3-of-7 from 3-point range in the second half as it turned its performance around once again.

