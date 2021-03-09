The deepest and most competitive conference in the country this season likely isn’t done providing memorable moments.

The Big Ten Tournament kicks off Wednesday in Indianapolis, with two games between the bottom four teams in the conference and will continue through Sunday’s championship game.

Here’s our predictions and what to watch for this week.

Evan Patrick

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Illinois: Coach Brad Underwood’s side is playing some of its best basketball of the season of late, and the momentum it carries into the Big Ten Tournament will be hard to stop.

In its last three games, Illinois has knocked off No. 25 Wisconsin, No. 2 Michigan and No. 7 Ohio State — all of those games came on the road to make the stretch that much more impressive.

Guard Ayo Dosunmu is back from injury and has been arguably the best guard in the country this season, but it’s his supporting cast that makes the Illini so dangerous.

Big man Kofi Cockburn has been compared to Shaquille O’Neal in his time at LSU with how physically dominant he is on the interior.

Freshman guard Andre Curbelo is the perfect backcourt pairing for Dosunmu with his ability to spot up as a shooter, as well as control the action as a ball handler.

The recent run of form for this Illinois team should carry over into the tournament, and it has already beaten Iowa, which it will likely match up with in the semifinals.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

After a miraculous comeback to beat Maryland on the road in its final game of the regular season, Penn State has now won three of its last four games heading into the tournament.

The Nittany Lions have shown they can compete with nearly every team in the Big Ten, but winning close games has been a struggle — however, the win over the Terrapins could signal they’ve figured that out.

With a matchup against Nebraska in the opening round, Penn State should feel confident despite splitting the season series 1-1.

Huskers’ star guard Teddy Allen, who dropped 41 points the last time these teams met, has since left the program to focus on the NBA Draft.

The Nittany Lions should advance to the next round, where they would face a Wisconsin team they also split the season series with.

Penn State could definitely upset the Badgers and make a surprise run to face Iowa, but beating a fresh Hawkeyes team after playing two games in as many days would be a tough task.

Interim coach Jim Ferry’s side will turn some heads and make it to that matchup with Iowa, but I don’t see the run going any further.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Michigan State: It’s March and that means one thing — look out for Tom Izzo and the Spartans.

Michigan State has had a solid run of knocking off some of the Big Ten’s best including Illinois, Ohio State and Michigan most recently.

Clearly, the Spartans have the ability to beat anyone in this conference, and even though they lost to Maryland earlier in the season, I think they’ll win their opening game and go on a run.

Sophomore guard Rocket Watts is finding his way at the perfect time of the season after struggling for most of the year.

Watts’ emergence as a playmaker and scorer, combined with Aaron Henry’s consistent production will make Michigan State a tough matchup for any team.

If the Spartans get by the Terrapins, they’ll face Michigan again and I think they have the Wolverines figured out.

After that, they could have enough momentum to make a run at the Big Ten title.

Don’t bet against Izzo in March.

Justin Morganstein

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Illinois: This was a tough pick between the Illini and Michigan, who I feel have separated themselves as the two top teams in the conference at the moment.

But I am going with Illinois based on its star power.

Brad Underwood’s team has two of the best players in college hoops right now in Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn, but have still managed to win without Dosunmu during the Illini’s most recent run of success.

In fact, they thrived without the All-Big Ten guard while he was out with a broken nose, as complimentary players like Andre Curbelo and Trent Frazier have stepped up offensively alongside Cockburn.

So aside from winning its last three ranked games on the road, if Illinois can continue to get production from its depth, then it should be able to make a run.

But if Dosunmu and Cockburn have to carry the load like earlier in the season, it is going to be tough to get past some of the premier teams in the conference.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

Penn State actually has a favorable outlook in the Big Ten bracket despite being the No. 11 seed in this year’s tournament.

While it did not earn a first-round bye, the Nittany Lions will take on a Nebraska team without Teddy Allen, who dropped 41 points on Penn State earlier this year.

So without Allen, Ferry’s group should be able to exact revenge on the Cornhuskers and move on to the next round.

There they would face Wisconsin, who has split its two meetings with the Nittany Lions this year, with each team winning at home.

Penn State would not be the favorite in this matchup despite recent struggles from the Badgers, but can certainly repeat the formula that earned it an upset win at the Bryce Jordan Center earlier this year.

Such a plan would include controlling the pace of play and defending the three-point line, areas where Wisconsin and Penn State alike can win or lose a game.

Then, the Nittany Lions would be slated to take on Iowa, who throttled the blue and white on the road earlier this season.

But things could get interesting based on the health of Joe Wieskamp, who suffered an ankle injury this past weekend.

While guarding All-American big man Luka Garza will be a daunting challenge as always, the Hawkeyes are a different team without Weiskamp, and if Penn State can get there, the injury could affect the game.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Purdue: Sure, Purdue has a top four seed in the conference tournament, but the Boilermakers haven't been talked about enough in the Big Ten this year.

In a conference loaded with talent, they've found a way to progress as this season has moved along, all behind leading scorer and dominant paint presence Trevion Williams.

But aside from the big man Williams, Matt Painter’s team has plenty of scoring options including the always dangerous shooting threat of Sasha Stefanovic.

So with Williams kept quiet over the last few games offensively, Purdue hasn’t missed a beat, winning five straight and holding its opponents to under 70 points in all of them.

Purdue is a team that can win games on either side of the floor but, if they can shoot well from the outside, the Boilermakers can become dominant.

So despite being the No. 4 seed, Purdue isn’t getting enough respect, as it's capable of not only making a run in the Big Ten tourney, but in the big dance as well.

Tanyon Loose

Who’s going to win the tournament?

Michigan: Just one week ago, many analysts across the country were arguing that Michigan was the best team in basketball, and rightfully so.

The Wolverines had lost just one game in conference play up to that point and had secured big wins over top-10 teams like Ohio State and Iowa.

Everything came crashing down as the maize and blue lost handily to an Ayo Dosunmu-less Illinois squad and dropped its second game in a home-and-home series with Michigan State.

Juwan Howard’s team is built for March, however, as Michigan has a perfect amount of veteran leadership, a dominant post player, versatile wings and an experienced ball handler running point.

Now on the brink of potentially losing their position as one of the four No. 1 seeds, the Wolverines won’t be leaving anything to chance in the Big Ten Tournament and will also have several opportunities for revenge along the way.

A probable first test in the tournament will be yet another matchup with in-state rival Michigan State, where both teams will be looking to take home the tie-breaker in their season-long series.

Should the Wolverines win their first two games and make it to the championships, they will surely be hoping they get a chance to once again square off against an Illini squad that embarrassed them in Ann Arbor.

What’s Penn State’s outlook?

The Nittany Lions recent run has put them in a considerably better position in the tournament than they previously stood to hold, as they have now captured the No. 11 seed and are set to take on Nebraska in a very winnable game.

Penn State will be favored to win and move on to play Wisconsin, another team it has already beaten this season.

The Badgers, like the Nittany Lions, have been very inconsistent this season and are susceptible to an upset from a team playing well.

If Penn State is able to put up a fight in the paint and contain Wisconsin’s explosive guard D’Mitrik Trice, it has a legitimate shot of making it past the second round of play.

Things will get tough in the third round, with Luka Garza and Iowa set to stand in the Nittany Lions’ way should they make it that far.

Garza is virtually a lock for Player of the Year and scored 23 in his last outing against the blue and white.

Penn State does have some hope though. The Hawkeyes’ second-leading scorer Joe Wieskamp suffered an ankle sprain recently and is unlikely to play until late in the tournament.

It won't be easy, but should the Nittany Lions play their best basketball, they have a legitimate shot at making the semifinals, where the most likely matchup would be with Illinois, a team that dominated Penn State twice already and would likely do so again.

Surprise team that could make a semifinals appearance?

Ohio State: The easy answer here is to go with Tom Izzo and Michigan State. The man who practically owns March and the Spartans are on a tear right now, taking down the Big Ten’s best on a nightly basis.

However, that pick would contradict with my Michigan one, so I’ll opt for a scenario I think is just as likely.

The Buckeyes wouldn't exactly be a surprise to make the semifinals as the No. 5 seed, but recent events have seen them slip down the Big Ten rankings just a few weeks after they were given a No. 1 seed in the selection committee's first NCAA Tournament bracket.

Ohio State has the depth and star power to play with any team in the conference and recently played what many consider to be the game of the year against Michigan when it fell by just five.

Chris Holtmann’s squad will be looking to reclaim its spot among the top seeds in the NCAA Tournament and will have the chance to do so by performing well in the Big Ten Tournament.

The Buckeyes should easily get past their first game against either Northwestern or Minnesota, but will then run into a Purdue team that has been at the top of its game lately.

Purdue’s Trevion Williams will be the difference in that game, as the Buckeyes have struggled to defend the post at times this season and have seen their interior defenders get into foul trouble occasionally.

However, Williams has struggled recently, so for that reason I think the Buckeyes will squeak past the Boilermakers in a hard fought contest to reach the semis.