Penn State takes on a hot Rutgers team Tuesday night, which has one player known for being the death of teams.

Senior forward Ron Harper Jr. has been a lethal player in the Big Ten, already laying claim to one of the best moments in college basketball this season.

On Dec. 9, the Scarlet Knights hosted the then-top ranked team in the nation, Purdue, who was looking to remain undefeated on the season.

However, Harper Jr. had other plans, and as the clock winded down in the game, he fired off a heave from halfcourt, taking down the Boilermakers in Piscataway, New Jersey.

Now, Harper. Jr and Rutgers head to Happy Valley to take on a Penn State team that just lost to the same Purdue team, looking to hand back-to-back losses to the Nittany Lions.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry had nothing but respect for Rutgers’ veteran sharpshooter.

“Ron Harper Jr. is a really good player,” Shrewsberry said. “I’ve been a part of him torching us a few times.”

Shrewsberry was touching how in years past while coaching at Purdue, Harper Jr. beat his team with his scoring ability.

Harper Jr. is Rutgers’ leading scorer coming into the game with 16.3 points per game, eighth highest in the Big Ten.

The 6-foot-6 senior has been hurting teams from deep, posting a 43.7 shot percentage from behind the arc.

“Ron Harper can get it going from three,” Shrewsberry said. “He can shoot it from deep. We're gonna need to defend him at the half-court line. I saw him beat somebody from half-court, so we need to pick our defense up to make sure he's not euro stepping from half court to make a game-winning shot like he did against Purdue.”

Shrewsberry wouldn’t share how Penn State will come out guarding Harper Jr., though, just in case coach Steve Pikiell may have been listening.

Harper. Jr is not the first offensive weapon that the Nittany Lions have needed to scheme against this season.

In the past couple games, junior forward Seth Lundy has been the answer to stopping some of the best playmakers in the conference.

Against then-No. 3 Purdue, Lundy guarded sophomore guard Jaden Ivey, holding him to a below-average 12 points.

“I thought [Lundy] did a great job on Jaden Ivey, and he created challenges for him,” Shrewsberry said.

Lundy is now in his third season with Penn State — and with his third coach — but coming into this season, he wanted to perfect playing on both sides of the ball.

“When the season started, I noticed the type of player I wanted to be,” Lundy said. “I wanted to play both sides of the ball this year. I know it's going to be part of my game that helps me get to the next level.”

Penn State’s defense has been one of the best in the Big Ten and has been playing a major role in keeping the Nittany Lions in close games.

The conference is filled with high-powered players, with six Big Ten players in the KenPom top-10 player rankings.

When Lundy guards the elite scorers in the Big Ten, he said he really locks in on them before the game tips off.

“I really watch film on them a lot,” Lundy said. “I like to see what they like to do, see what their weaknesses are and stuff like that.”

In the past couple of games, Lundy has had his hands full on the defensive side of the court, and Harper Jr. is another player that may give him a loaded plate, but the junior said he is up for another tough battle.

“I just like to challenge myself,” Lundy said. “I like to see how I can guard these guys.”

The son of former Chicago Bulls’ guard Ron Harper Sr. will be a player Penn State needs to keep an eye on if it wants to avoid losing back-to-back games and have some momentum heading to Ohio State on Sunday.

“We’re going to guard him as hard as possible,” Shrewsberry said. “He needs to shoot. He needs to have more field goal attempts than points. If we’re doing that, then we’re probably doing a pretty good job defending him.”

