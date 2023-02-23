No matter the sport, Penn State against Ohio State always delivers.

In Thursday night’s battle with the Buckeyes, the Nittany Lions picked up their third straight win, extending their record to 17-11 and 8-9 in Big Ten play in a pivotal 75-71 win on the road.

In the blue and white’s third Quad 1 win of the year, fifth-year guards Jalen Pickett and Camren Wynter led the way, giving Penn State its second consecutive win against Ohio State and first in Columbus, Ohio, since 2018.

As the team surpassed its single-season 3-point record, the Nittany Lions were able to fend off foul trouble from Pickett and fifth-year guard Andrew Funk to improve their tournament hopes.

Riding another strong 19 points from senior forward Seth Lundy 23 points from Pickett and 18 from Wynter , the blue and white were able to down the Buckeyes with a clutch performance down the stretch, shooting 51.9% from the field and 52.6% from 3-point range.

Lundy got off to a sizzling start from beyond the arc, making difficult shots from long range as freshman guard Evan Mahaffey returned to his home state with a vengeance, attacking the basket in the early going to give Penn State a 19-15 lead with 11:37 to play in the first half.

With both teams refusing to surrender any momentum, the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes were knotted in a classic bash as the defense and physicality started to ramp up. With 7:57 remaining in the opening half, Ohio State took its first lead, a slim 24-23 advantage as star freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh started to get in a groove.

With the squads continuing to battle back and forth, Pickett played most of the first half with two fouls and with one leader on-and-off the bench, Wynter picked up the slack, draining a pair of tough shots to even the score at 37-37 with 1:53 left.

In the closing stages of the first half, both teams failed to score in over two minutes. Despite a strong first half from Lundy and Wynter, Pickett and Funk were glued to the bench, changing the dynamic on the floor as the score remained tied 37-37 at the break.

Ohio State put on a clinic in efficiency in the first half, protecting the ball at an elite rate with zero turnovers. Despite Pickett picking up his third foul less than four minutes in, the Rochester, New York, native drained his first 3-pointer of the game to give Penn State a 48-46 lead with 15:53 left.

Despite Lundy and Pickett starting to gain momentum, the Buckeyes jumped out to a 8-0 scoring run to cut into the Nittany Lions’ lead. With the blue and white trailing by two, Wynter continued his aggressiveness, attacking the basket to tie the score at 57-57 with less than 11 minutes to play.

As both teams continued to shoot the ball well, Sensabaugh and freshman guard Bruce Thornton powered Ohio State to the lead. Despite having three scorers in double-figures, Penn State trailed 65-64 with 6:50 remaining.

Pickett dialed up his intensity on both ends of the floor, pushing the Nittany Lions back into the lead. As the back-and-forth affair continued, Pickett’s leadership on the floor was on full display, guiding Penn State to a 70-65 lead with three minutes left.

As the offense continued running through Pickett and Wynter, key defensive plays by fifth-year guard Myles Dread and Funk allowed Penn State to attack the basket and maintain a slim advantage.

Ohio State was able to capitalize on second-chance opportunities and, despite cutting the lead to one, Pickett went to his bread and butter, attacking the defender down in the paint and draining the and-1 to put him above 20 points for the third straight game.

As the Buckeyes tried to extend the game with fouls in the final 30 seconds, Pickett managed the pressure of the moment to drain clutch free-throws, closing the door on a close contest in Ohio.

