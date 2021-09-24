Penn State's coach Micah Shrewsberry is not done recruiting for the class of 2022 just yet.

3-star center Demetrius Lilley announced on Instagram that he will be committing to play basketball for the blue and white.

In the class of 2022, Lilley is the fifth player to commit to playing for the Nittany Lions and Shrewsberry, the first-year head coach.

He received offers from Bryant, East Carolina, La Salle and Saint Joseph’s, but Lilley ultimately chose to play for Penn State.

Lilley is the fourth 3-star player that Shrewsberry has recruited and the only other recruit for the class of 2022 is 4-star center Kebba Njie.

