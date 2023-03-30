With a new era in Penn State basketball officially underway, former VCU head coach Mike Rhoades addressed Nittany Nation for the first time on Thursday.

As Penn State’s fourth coach since the 2020 campaign, Rhoades was welcomed to the Bryce Jordan Center after signing a seven-year contract worth a guaranteed $3.4 million per year.

Rhoades spoke on a wide variety of things, including his style of play and style as a coach, his goals for Penn State basketball and why Happy Valley felt like home. Here’s some key takeaways from Rhoades’ introductory press conference.

A Return Home

An alumni of Lebanon Valley College as a star Division III player, Rhoades returns home to the Keystone State following a pair of stints at VCU and a short span at Rice.

While sitting next to Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Pat Kraft, Rhoades explained how special Penn State was and how much the university meant to him.

With his family looking on, the new leader of the Nittany Lions outlined how Penn State holds a strong family connection because of his dad, brother and sister, who all hold ties to the university.

“I’m gonna wake up tomorrow and be the head coach at Penn State every day and coach basketball and help young people pursue their dreams,” Rhoades said. “Are you crazy? Why not and why not now and that’s what I’m excited about.”

In addition to bringing his cast of assistants from VCU to join him at Penn State, Rhoades also welcomed former Nittany Lion great Joe Crispin to his coaching staff.

Making his return to State College, Crispin is one of the greatest to ever don the blue and white and ranks among the program leaders in several statistical categories.

“His pride in Penn State is something else. He loves this place, his wife was a student-athlete here as well,” Rhoades said. “Beyond that, Joe knows basketball. He’s a pro, he’s a successful college coach. He and I talk basketball and we see the game similar in how we wanna do things. Him bleeding on this court and sweating on this court adds to it.”

“Bold, different and aggressive”

After guiding the Rams to the 15th best defensive efficiency in the country last season, Rhoades expressed how his persistent style of defense was going to be a staple in Happy Valley.

With an emphasis on letting his players play freely with strong instinctive skills, Rhoades outlined his hands-off approach on the sidelines, stating how his players should always work hard, use their elite athleticism and not worry about what the coach says.

“We wanna build something that is bold, different and aggressive and not be afraid,” Rhoades said. “I know - like the people of this commonwealth and this university - every day we're gonna go to work. We will be blue collar, we will have dirt on our hands, and we'll be damn proud of it. That's who we are around here, and that’s who our basketball program is going to become.”

On the offensive side, Rhoades’ offense will be built upon the pillars of fast pace, passing the basketball at a high level and playing with “a great joy.”

Building a roster

With experience building up a program, Rhoades inherits a team that currently has three scholarship players with a trio of freshmen.

Jameel Brown and Evan Mahaffey, who are in the transfer portal, were in attendance for Rhoades’ press conference, so it’s unclear whether they’ll return.

However, one thing is for certain: the recruiting process will begin immediately to find new players, whether it be returnees convinced to stay, players from his most recent VCU team or players from other schools.

“It's time to build relationships with these young guys that are here, and I told them not too long ago to build relationships takes two things: time and trust,” Rhoades said. “I'm gonna give them my time and hopefully that builds trust. We're going to be very active recruiting… we’re gonna do it right and we're gonna do it so we build this to last.”

