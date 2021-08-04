When Penn State takes the court in November, nearly half of its roster will wear the blue and white for the first time.

Getting players to come together hasn’t been Micah Shrewsberry’s only preseason task in his first summer leading the Nittany Lions — he still has to deal with the potential impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“With the times that we’re in, things are constantly changing,” Shrewsberry said. “Being able to have last season really prepared everybody for what possibilities there may be.”

Shrewsberry said the Nittany Lions will follow the lead of their training staff and the Penn State administration when it comes to coronavirus protocols.

“They’re going to push us in the right direction,” he said. “We want to keep everybody safe.”

When asked if he was vaccinated, Shrewsberry initially declined to answer.

“We won’t talk about our vaccination rate as a staff or as a program,” he said. “We’re just going to follow what we need to do to have a season with people in the stands.”

After some time and Twitter discussion about his status, Shrewsberry later reversed his comments and tweeted he is fully vaccinated.

To clarify my comments at the press conference today, I am fully vaccinated & encourage those interested to get vaccinated as well. As I said earlier, we have & will continue to educate our team on the benefits of vaccination. Our main focus is to keep our team healthy & safe. — Micah Shrewsberry (@Coach_Shrews) August 3, 2021

But while dealing with the adversity presented by the pandemic is difficult enough, integrating five transfers with the rest of the roster has kept Shrewsberry on his toes.

“The guys that are coming back, we knew who they were, we knew what they were about and we needed to add the right fits with those guys,” he said.

Shrewsberry said the returning players have “embraced” the new arrivals.

“You throw some different personalities together, and you get to see how they mesh, you get to see how they react to each other,” Shrewsberry said. “They’ve come together, and it’s not [just] on the court. They’ve come together off the court in their own ways.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

Fifth-year senior forward John Harrar said Shrewsberry has helped the Nittany Lions form a tight bond both in and out of the gym.

The squad has taken time away from the game of basketball occasionally to bond, including a coaches-versus-players wiffle ball and some yoga sessions.

“We work really hard, but I think coach knows when it’s time to have fun and let people show their personalities,” Harrar said.

Harrar said he and the other veterans have done their part to get to know the new faces better, and it’s an important step in building a connection between the team.

“Obviously we have stories of our own to share, but you’ve got to know the other guys’ stories — where they came from, what have their seasons been like in the past, what have they done,” Harrar said. “We have guys that, they were the leaders of their team. So they have their own leadership style. Now it’s all about putting it together.”

Senior guard Myles Dread said the work the Nittany Lions have put in throughout the summer has paid off.

“Everybody’s made significant strides to get better,” Dread said. “Being around a group of guys that you haven’t spent years with — the fact that we like to hang out with each other [and] we like to spend time with each other — translates to the court.”

While Shrewsberry and company have been active in the transfer portal, it came out of necessity.

Five players from the 2020-21 Penn State team left in the offseason, and Dread said it “stung” to see some of his close friends transfer away.

But, having new faces in town who are ready to work toward a stronger culture is a refreshing sight for the veteran.

“I was excited that somebody would want to come play with me, come play at Penn State, come play with John and Seth [Lundy] and I,” Dread said. “It feels good that people want to be a part of something like this.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE