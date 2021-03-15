Penn State men’s basketball has found its next head coach.
The Nittany Lions have opted to hire Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry as their 12th full-time head coach in team history, the team officially announced Monday night.
Give a warm 🔵&⚪️ welcome to Micah Shrewsberry, our new Men’s Basketball Head Coach! 📰: https://t.co/NOjSKjw8qa#WeAre pic.twitter.com/zBYhX0GFtP— Penn State Men’s Basketball (@PennStateMBB) March 15, 2021
Shrewsberry spent two years as the offensive coordinator on the Boilermaker bench under head coach Matt Painter.
The 44-year-old coach has also coached in the NBA with the Boston Celtics under Brad Stevens — who Shrewsberry also served under at Butler from 2008-2011.
His only head coaching gig ending in 2007, Shrewsberry last took the reins for Indiana University-South Bend, an NAIA program.
Shrewsberry has never held a Division I head coaching title.
The move comes after interim coach Jim Ferry failed to gain the full-time position with a 10-13 regular-season finish and a second-round exit in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.
MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE
It didn’t take long for Penn State players to share their opinions on the program’s failure …