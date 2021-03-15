Penn State men’s basketball has found its next head coach.

The Nittany Lions have opted to hire Purdue associate head coach Micah Shrewsberry as their 12th full-time head coach in team history, the team officially announced Monday night.

Shrewsberry spent two years as the offensive coordinator on the Boilermaker bench under head coach Matt Painter.

The 44-year-old coach has also coached in the NBA with the Boston Celtics under Brad Stevens — who Shrewsberry also served under at Butler from 2008-2011.

His only head coaching gig ending in 2007, Shrewsberry last took the reins for Indiana University-South Bend, an NAIA program.

Shrewsberry has never held a Division I head coaching title.

The move comes after interim coach Jim Ferry failed to gain the full-time position with a 10-13 regular-season finish and a second-round exit in the 2021 Big Ten Tournament.

