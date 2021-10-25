Coach Micah Shrewsberry wasted no time building his team upon his arrival to Penn State.

Re-recruiting players who entered the transfer portal and utilizing it to grab new pieces allowed the Nittany Lions’ first-year head man to grow the experience and talent levels of the program seemingly overnight.

Thanks to the return of three seniors from last year’s squad and four additions from the portal, Penn State boasts a tested team ready to take on the 2021 season.

While Shrewsberry continues to find success on the high school recruiting trail, he stressed the importance of combining players from the portal and last season’s returners as a key to winning games.

“Let's build for the future, but let's build for now as well,” Shrewsberry said. “Let's try and do both. Let's try and win. You have a group that has had success in the Big Ten. Let's fill it with guys around them who can help them win. I want to do everything I can for those guys to help them win right away.”

This year’s group of seniors isn’t planning on waiting to win any longer, especially those that have been in the program for their entire collegiate career.

John Harrar, despite entering the transfer portal before announcing his return to the program in the spring, called Happy Valley “home” and highlighted the team’s drive to accomplish its goal of making it to the NCAA Tournament.

“We had a team meeting last week, and our slogan this year is ‘just win,’” Harrar said. “I don't care what it takes to win. I want to win. I want to see the NCAA Tournament. I'm 0-for-4 – that’s not a good percentage. If I could be 1-for-5 and see the NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday, I did my job.”

One of the four senior transfers, Greg Lee, got on board immediately with the goal of making it to the big dance in his last season of college basketball.

The former Western Michigan forward stressed the importance of staying together as a team throughout the season, even through the trying times.

“The times where things get hard and we’re tired, we gotta remind ourselves that we only get one shot,” Lee said. “It’s the last dance for us. We’ve gotta come together and do what we need to do to win.”

Shrewsberry knows the team is far from being perfect and executing every play flawlessly, but he expects the Nittany Lions to improve before the season opener on Nov. 10, as well as throughout the season.

Part of that thinking comes from having a multitude of newcomers to the program combined with a new coaching staff, but Shrewsberry expects the team to become “cohesive” as the season progresses.

The seniors spearheaded the planning of events in order to foster team chemistry, which exhibits the desire they have to win.

“We're going to have ups and downs as we go throughout the season, because we're still continuing to learn each other,” Shrewsberry said. “We've done things to help in their bonding, but a lot of that they've done on their own.”

Shrewsberry saw older players taking the rookies under their wings throughout his time coaching in the NBA, and he enjoys seeing the same happening in his new program so early on.

“When practice is over, they love each other too,” Shrewsberry said. “That's good to see. It's something that we talked about in the NBA a lot. They want to win, and they know they get one opportunity to do it, so they really bought into trying to win together.”

Expectations certainly aren’t high in the minds of those outside the Penn State program.

With so much uncertainty surrounding the talent level of the roster coupled with a new coaching staff, Penn State didn’t find itself among the favorites to enjoy success in the Big Ten or the country.

“It's okay for them to try and win now,” Shrewsberry said. “We're putting ourselves in position to have success as a team. I want them to dream big and do what they want to do, because I think they can. I love being a team that's counted out. I love the underdog mentality. I love being able to go in and just swing freely.

“I love it – nobody expects us to do anything. That's great. Keep thinking that way. All it's doing is driving us. It’s fueling us to try and conquer expectations.”

Penn State enjoyed a fresh slate with a first-year head coach and multiple new players in the gym over the offseason.

Following a lackluster 2020 campaign, the returning seniors are more hungry than ever to find success this season.

Shrewsberry appreciates that hunger from the seniors and the whole team ahead of his first season at the helm of the Penn State program.

“Nobody knows what the future holds with any team, but you get one opportunity each year,” Shrewsberry said. “Let's take advantage of that – I think they've done that. They get after each other. They've had the chance to have all the other accolades.

“I want them to have that “win now” mentality. The older guys have a chip on their shoulder and they know that their opportunities are limited. Let's do it now. Let's be as good as we can be. It's going to take time.”

MORE SPORTS CONTENT