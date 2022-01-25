“I love our team, but you know if we were drafting, where's our first guy get picked?” Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry said during his weekly press conference Monday. “We are not at the top of the shop in terms of talent.”

With Shrewsberry’s comments in mind, it begs the question — Is he right?

Penn State hasn’t been historically known for producing NBA first rounders at the caliber of teams like Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and UCLA — in fact, a Nittany Lion has never heard his name called in the first round.

However, Penn State has had success in the later rounds with Calvin Booth, Bob Weiss and Tony Carr along with undrafted free agents in Lamar Stevens and Tim Fraizer.

This year’s Nittany Lions’ roster looks to play to the same card as previous years, projecting to be another year with no first rounders or drafted players in general.

On the other hand, the rest of the Big Ten is flooded with first-round prospects such as Ohio State forward E.J. Liddell, Purdue guard Jaden Ivey and Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis just to name a few.

The reason Penn State lacks these high-profile names comes down to recruiting.

The Nittany Lions are one of a few teams in the conference without a 5-star recruit in its program history and just a couple of 4-stars to its name.

However, recruiting is the main point of emphasis for the Shrewsberry era, which has already gone in a step in the right direction bringing in the highest-rated recruiting class in the history of the program.

For this season’s team, though, Shrewsberry had to work with what he already had.

The highest-ranked recruit on Penn State’s roster is senior guard Myles Dread, who was a 3-star recruit, and right behind him is junior forward Seth Lundy, who was also a 3-star.

Coming out of high school, the current Penn State roster was not as highly recruited compared to its Big Ten opponents.

Stars don’t mean everything when it comes to talent, though.

The NBA’s all-time 3-point leader, Golden State Warriors’ guard Stephen Curry, was a 3-star recruit out of high school and now is one of the best players in the NBA.

In the past Penn State hasn’t won with one player carrying the load as some of the other Big Ten teams have.

Shrewsberry has harped on it all season — his team has to be “gritty, not pretty.”

That’s how Penn State has to play in the Big Ten if it wants to take down some of the best, and it has worked here and there.

The blue and white took down two NBA prospects in Rutgers’ forward senior Ron Harper Jr. and Indiana’s sophomore Trayce Jackson-Davis with the “gritty, not pretty” mentality.

So far Penn State has done well keeping the NBA prospects in the Big Ten from shining with its defense.

Iowa’s forward Keegan Murray came into the matchup against the Nittany Lions as one of the top scorers in the country, and Penn State held him to just 15 points, despite his 22.8 point-per-game average.

Murray wasn’t the only NBA prospect to underperform against the blue and white.

Ivey, Liddell and Harper Jr. all suffered the same fate.

Where the Nittany Lions have struggled is against teams loaded with talent, such as Purdue, who in addition to Ivey also have center Zach Edey and forward Trevion Williams.

Even though Penn State was drained toward the end of the matchup against the Boilermakers, the Nittany Lions were in it for most of the game.

So Penn State doesn’t have the “stars” and highly recruited players on its roster at the moment, but that’s not how this team is built.

It’s built around fifth-year senior forward John Harrar dominating in the paint, Lundy clamping defenders 1-on-1 and senior guard Jalen Pickett firing shots on all cylinders.

Penn State plays to the strengths of each individual player to win games, not just around one player.

So yes, the Nittany Lions don’t have a first-round pick like most of the Big Ten teams this season, but each player on the roster has some talent, and when they come together can win games.

