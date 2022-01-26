It’s looking as though Micah Shrewsberry has officially hit his stride along the up-and-down conference schedule of a Big Ten head coach.

“I don’t really have much of an opening statement,” Shrewsberry told the media Monday. “Life in the Big Ten — game after game after game, and they’re all challenging.”

Following a 17-point loss to Iowa last Saturday, Penn State is back at it Wednesday to face a 14-5 Indiana squad in Assembly Hall.

With a win, Shrewsberry could walk away with his first-career season sweep, having beaten Indiana at home on Jan. 2 — his first conference win as head coach.

Or, the Nittany Lions could fall below .500 for the first time this season if they don’t leave Bloomington, Indiana, victorious.

It was against the Hoosiers that Penn State began to show true signs of offensive versatility against a capable conference opponent.

The Nittany Lions played about as well defensively as they’ve played in almost any game this season, holding Indiana to just 58 points, but it was the team’s 50% shooting from deep that truly cemented a win.

“Jan. 2 feels like three moons ago, but we got some transition corner threes because we were sprinting in transition,” Shrewsberry said. “We were getting the ball down the floor, but we haven’t done that in the last few games.”

While Shrewsberry said he does believe scoring in transition is an area his team “needs to improve in,” this could be a slippery slope if he focuses too heavily on offensive production in a given week of practice.

“We need to be better going to IU,” Shrewsberry said. “They scored 60 points when they were here last time. Do we focus so hard on offense that they get 75?”

For this reason, Shrewsberry said he doesn’t believe Penn State should pick up the offensive pace against his next two opponents — Indiana and Iowa.

“Our transition, our pace, doesn’t become much of a factor if we’re scoring, if we’re getting better shots,” Shrewsberry said. “So I don't think playing at a really crazy pace would be the best thing for us. Especially not Iowa, Indiana.”

Shrewsberry said playing at a higher pace could give “more opportunity” to teams like the Hoosiers and Hawkeyes, who have more defined scoring threats on roster.

For Indiana, there are two dynamic scorers in forwards Trayce Jackson-Davis — who put up 20 points last time he played Penn State — and Race Thompson, who also serves an essential role as a rebounder in the frontcourt.

As for Iowa, Penn State will face the Hawkeyes for the second time in nine days.

With such a short turnaround between the two matchups, Shrewsberry said the game plan for Iowa “does not” change much.

“You go back and you look at what went right and what went wrong and try to make small adjustments in that,” Shrewsberry said on his team’s first loss to the Hawkeyes. “But I don't think you can totally flip in terms of what you do.”

To Shrewsberry, Iowa is an intriguing team to coach against.

“Iowa’s one of the teams that really puts you in a bind because they can get scoring from the perimeter from their four and their five position,” Shrewsberry said.

The Hawkeyes’ two Murray brothers, Keegan and Kris, combined for 28 of their team’s 68 points against Penn State last week.

“Keegan is the one that puts pressure on you, he posts at the rim, he can step out and score. He's gonna get his name called in the top-10 picks this year,” Shrewsberry said. “His brother goes a little bit under the radar.

“He puts you in a bind because he said so many screens that you have to help on some of those guys that are curling the rim, now he's popping out, catching the shooting threes.”

With the Murray brothers in mind, Shrewsberry laid out his game plan to stop the Hawkeyes.

“The consistency of continuing to guard even through struggles and continuing to guard even through the good times as well is what we need,” Shrewsberry said. “[And] we're gonna get to work on fixing our offense so we don't have those long ruts.”

