Penn State made it close at the end, but couldn’t continue its underdog run in the Big Ten Tournament, losing to Purdue in the final seconds 67-65.

The Nittany Lions had an uphill battle and were down 16 points with under seven minutes to play. Penn State struggled to guard Purdue's 7-foot-4 center Zach Edey, who finished with 30 points and 13 boards.

After the game, guard Myles Dread said being down by double digits with a couple of minutes to play is nowhere it hasn’t been before.

“We’re a gritty team,” Dread said. “We’ve been in multiple different down-and-out situations. We’re down but we’re never out of any game; The way we shoot; The way we defend. We just locked in and focused on defending, running good offense and rebounding. We started chipping away.”

Penn State went on a 9-2 run at the end of the game with a 3-pointer from Dread and a contested 3-pointer from Seth Lundy.

Lundy then fouled out with less than three minutes in the game. He led Penn State with 19 points.

Penn State battled back and had the ball with under four seconds left down by two points when Micah Shrewsberry called timeout.

“They came into the huddle and they said let’s go win it,” Shrewsberry said. “Let’s win it. They wanted to go for the three and the dagger. I drew something up for them.”

The Nittany Lions got the ball to guard Camren Wynter, but he couldn’t get the 3-point shot off, resulting in a travel call.

Purdue inbounded the ball to Edey and the game was over.

Shrewsberry said after the game he was disappointed, but not about the effort Penn State played with.

“We wanted to come in here and win the Championship,” Shrewsberry said. “We didn’t get a chance to do that, but this is a really unique position for us where we are going to watch the NCAA Tournament Selection Show and we’re going to hear our name called.”

Despite Penn State losing in the Big Ten Championship, it did enough to still get an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament.

The Nittany Lions were announced as a 10-seed and will play seven-seed Texas A&M on Thursday in Des Moines, Iowa. The first time Penn State has been in the Big Dance since 2011.

Dread said Penn State is going to regroup in the locker room after the game because he knew there is still basketball to be played this season.

“We are going to go into that room over there and hear our names called,” Dread said. “Then, we’re gonna get back home, focus up and get ready to play in the NCAA Tournament.”

Penn State didn’t get the result it wanted in the end, but the season, unlike the past 12 years, doesn’t end after the Big Ten Tournament.

The Nittany Lions still have a shot at winning the NCAA Championship in the tournament.

“At the beginning of the year, probably nobody other than me and those guys in our locker room and our staff was saying this was going to happen,” Shrewsberry said. “I’m proud of our team and what they’ve done all year.”

