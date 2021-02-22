When Penn State took on Nebraska just over a week ago, the Cornhuskers were on a 26-game Big Ten skid dating all the way back to January of last season.

But when the Nittany Lions needed a win to keep themselves in the NCAA Tournament conversation, Fred Hoiberg’s team defeated Penn State at the Bryce Jordan Center on a bucket from junior guard Teddy Allen in the final moments.

Just nine days later, the blue and white is in a critical spot, and not solely in terms of results this season.

Jobs are obviously on the line for the coaching staff, but pride could also be a factor in this game.

Penn State would love to return the favor to the Cornhuskers by handing them a loss on their home floor. To do that, interim coach Jim Ferry’s team is likely going to need some more consistency on the offensive end.

The Nittany Lions shot just 32% from the field in their loss to Nebraska and 29% from three.

While the Nittany Lions were able to force a late comeback attempt, it was proven to be too late, as the Huskers found themselves in a position to win the game in the final seconds and took advantage of that opportunity.

So in order to clean that up this time around, Penn State is going to have to get its offensive and defensive games rolling at the same time.

If not, the blue and white could continue to get exposed in the Big Ten while staying toward the bottom of the league standings.

“I thought [Nebraska] played very well and they outplayed us tonight,” Ferry said following the Feb. 14 loss. “In this game, both offensively and defensively, we struggled. In the second half, we really struggled offensively.”

Part of that defensive effort is going to need to come against the aforementioned Allen, who led the Huskers with 14 points in that game, including the eventual game-winner.

The team will be in need of another big outing from senior guard Jamari Wheeler, who will likely be tasked with shutting down Nebraska’s go-to scorer.

But while Wheeler will have his usual duty of matching up with the opponent’s most dynamic guard, Ferry emphasized before the last matchup that it takes a group effort to stop the talented Allen.

“Teddy is a fantastic player. He's big, he's versatile and scores in a multitude of ways,” Ferry said. “So our game plan has to be focused more on team defense, not only the man guarding him, but making sure we're in position with gaps and we're ready to help.”

So while defending Allen will be critical Tuesday, it will be a priority for Penn State to get top scorers and junior guards Myreon Jones and Izaiah Brockington going as well.

Jones, who leads the Nittany Lions in scoring at just under 15 points per game, has been inconsistent as of late, shooting under 50% in each of the past five games.

The junior Brockington has hit some midseason struggles as well, which is not something Penn State can afford down the stretch according to Ferry.

“We got some pretty good looks, and we didn't make shots,” Ferry said following Penn State’s most recent loss to Iowa. “It was tough when you had MJ, who shoots the ball well, go 3-for-15 and [Brockington] who was 4-for-10. In those little stretches, especially on the road, you’ve got to make those and it's tough — these guys are working so hard.”

