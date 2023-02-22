With the Big Ten Tournament looming, Penn State gears up for a grueling final four games of the regular season with Ohio State and Rutgers on the horizon.

The Nittany Lions will face off with the rival Buckeyes at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Columbus, Ohio, before returning to the friendly confines of the Bryce Jordan Center for the Wear White game against the Scarlet Knights at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Sitting at 16-11 with a 7-9 mark in Big Ten action, Penn State will continue to be challenged in each remaining contest, as every game will be against a current Quad 1 opponent.

Quad 1 opponents are some of the best teams in the country and are ranked 1-75 by the NCAA NET Rankings, which are a significant component when the tournament committee makes its selections.

The Nittany Lions’ tournament resume got a recent boost and was featured as a “next four out” team in ESPN analyst Joe Lunardi’s recent bracketology.

To continue its momentum, Penn State will need to stick to its bread and butter of capitalizing off the 3-pointer, a category spearheaded by senior forward Seth Lundy, who ranks eighth nationally in 3-point percentage at 44.1%.

Despite Ohio State’s sluggish Big Ten performance, Micah Shrewsberry knows that the Buckeyes can still take down good teams, and with Penn State’s struggles on the road, playing in a tough environment will be a challenging test.

“You don't prepare for what they are doing, you prepare for what they are capable of, and they're capable of beating anybody, capable of beating anybody,” Shrewsberry said. “You let them feel good, you let them get rid of ‘em, and they're gonna beat you. They are still competing, and they are still as talented as they were at the start of the season.”

Ohio State

With the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes set to battle Thursday night, it will be a contest of two teams going in the opposite direction. Despite ranking as high as No. 23 in Week 6 of the AP Top 25 and posting an 11-3 start, Ohio State hit a wall in Big Ten play, dropping its last eight games.

Despite sitting at 11-16 with a gloomy 3-13 mark in conference play, Shrewsberry knows the Buckeyes can beat anyone on any given night and recognized that records and teams on paper don’t make plays and win games.

“Paper doesn't play the game, players do, and if paper played the game, that'd be awesome for us, but they give out scholarships at the Ohio State University last I checked,” Shrewsberry said.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE

With junior forward Zed Key missing Ohio State’s last contest against now-No. 5 Purdue due to a shoulder injury, the Buckeyes may be shorthanded against the Nittany Lions. The Bay Shore, New York, native ranks seventh in the Big Ten in rebounds per game, and at 6-foot-8, Key poses a serious threat to undersized teams like Penn State.

In Key’s absence, freshman forward Brice Sensabaugh will be the key focus in the Ohio State offense. The 6-foot-6, 235-pound Orlando, Florida, native leads the Buckeyes in scoring with 16.5 points per game, a mark that places him eighth in the conference.

Another key scoring threat is redshirt senior and Cal transfer Justice Sueing, who can score and defend at a high level. Posting his best season in Columbus, Sueing averages 12 points and 4.9 rebounds per game with 47 assists and 19 steals on the season.

Ohio State also boasts a pair of quality 3-point threats who both shoot 37.2% from beyond the arc. West Virginia transfer and graduate student guard Sean McNeil, in addition to freshman guard Bruce Thornton, both average just shy of 10 points per game and both have the ability to catch fire in a hurry.

Rutgers

When Penn State welcomes Rutgers to the BJC on Sunday night, it will be looking for revenge after the Scarlet Knights beat down on the Nittany Lions in a 65-45 thrashing in Piscataway, New Jersey.

In that opening matchup, the blue and white posted one of its worst shooting performances of the year in a challenging environment, shooting 4-26 from 3-point range and an atypical 33.3% from the field.

In his seventh season with Rutgers, bench boss Steve Pikiell has firmly established a strong defense-first mentality, a hard-nose style of basketball that gives even the most skillful offenses problems.

Led by 6-foot-11 junior center Clifford Omoruyi, who ranks third in the Big Ten in both rebounding and blocks per game, Rutgers ranks sixth in field-goal percentage defense and ninth nationally in scoring defense, holding opponents to 59.9 points per game on 38.79% shooting from the field.

While Omoruyi leads the Scarlet Knights with 13.4 points and 9.8 rebounds per game with 56 total blocks, Rutgers’ defense is also anchored by reigning Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year in fifth-year guard Caleb McConnell.

McConnell’s 53 steals on the season is second to senior guard Cam Spencer who’s made a significant impact since transferring from Loyola-Maryland. While averaging 12.6 points per game, Spencer, the 6-foot-4 guard, ranks first on the team with 60 steals, ranking second in the Big Ten in total steals.

With senior guard Paul Mulcahy ranking fourth in the Big Ten in assists per game, Penn State must match Rutgers’ defensive intensity and get out in transition against both the Buckeyes and Scarlet Knights to find success and extend the win streak.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE