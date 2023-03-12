Penn State narrowly beat Indiana in the semifinals to advance to the Big Ten Championship for the first time since 2011.

The Nittany Lions have never won the Big Ten Championship, and if they want to do so this year they will have to knock off No. 1-seeded Purdue.

Micah Shrewsberry will face his former team for the fifth time in the two seasons he’s coached at Penn State. He has yet to beat Purdue and is 0-for-2 this season facing Matt Painter’s squad.

“It’s never fun,” Shrewsberry said on playing Purdue again. “They beat our brains in every single time we play them.”

Purdue dominated No. 13 Ohio State 80-66 to advance to its third Big Ten Championship appearance in six years.

The Boilermakers are led by All-American center 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, who had 32 points and 14 rebounds in the 35 minutes he was on the floor.

Edey has been a problem for Penn State and had 30 points in the first meeting between the two teams. In the second meeting, the Nittany Lions were able to neutralize Edey a little bit, scoring 18 points, but it allowed for Purdue guard Mason Gillis to get open, scoring 29 points.

In the last meeting, Purdue locked down Penn State’s All-American guard Jalen Pickett, who was a big help in the semifinals against Indiana.

Pickett’s supporting cast of forward Seth Lundy and guard Andrew Funk knocked a couple of big-time 3-pointers to help upset Mike Woodson’s team.

The Nittany Lions’ 3-point shooting was on against the Hoosiers and is going to have to be on again against the fifth-ranked team in the nation if Penn State wants to bring home its first Big Ten Championship in program history.

Unlike Purdue, this is Penn State’s fourth game in four days, but Pickett said it shouldn’t be an issue.

“It’s a Championship game,” Pickett said. “Nobody’s tired. Nobody’s fatigued. It feels like game one honestly.”

