After a hot start, Penn State has gone cold, losing its last four games.

This week, the Nittany Lions have a chance to change the season’s momentum with a home game on Valentine's Day against Illinois and a road trip to Minnesota on Saturday.

Penn State has yet to play the Golden Gophers this season but did beat the Fighting Illini on the road in early December.

Here’s how Penn State stacks up against its pair of conference foes.

Illinois

Despite playing Illinois already this season, this time around, the game will take place in the Bryce Jordan Center.

The first matchup was in Champaign, Illinois, and Penn State dominated a then-No. 17 Brad Underwood-led squad for its lone road win of the season.

In that early December matchup, the Nittany Lions’ offense rained down 3-pointers, making 12 while shooting 50% from deep.

Penn State ran with its guard-heavy starting five, with Jalen Pickett, Cam Wynter, Andrew Funk and Myles Dread beginning the game alongside forward Seth Lundy.

Funk was the star for the blue and white in the road win, shooting 6-for-9 from deep and racking up 20 points — which matched Pickett’s game-high scoring mark.

However, Illinois has played a lot better since that loss, winning eight of its last 10 games. The navy blue and orange boasts a 17-7 overall record and 8-5 mark in the Big Ten.

Senior guard Terrence Shannon Jr. averages a team-high 16.9 points and leads a high-powered offense that currently puts up the third-most points per game in the Big Ten.

Unlike Penn State, Illinois is not a heavy 3-point shooting team, and the Fighting Illini relies on their rebounding and points in the paint. Illinois sits just behind Purdue in the Big Ten in rebounds per game with 38.9.

The navy blue and orange also has a solid defense, currently allowing the sixth-fewest points per game in the Big Ten and blocking the most shots in the conference, too.

Illinois has three players who average over a block per game in forwards Dain Dainja, Matthew Mayer and Coleman Hawkins.

Penn State has its ups and downs when it comes to grinding out points below the basket when the opposition has a lot of bigs, and Illinois has three of them.

The Nittany Lions might’ve won handily the first time around, but the navy blue and orange looks like it’s finding its stride at the right time in the season.

Minnesota

After a tough stretch of games, Penn State gets to play the last-place team in the Big Ten, Minnesota.

The Golden Gophers have had a rough season and have lost their last eight games, with their one Big Ten win coming in a home game against Ohio State.

However, Minnesota does have some playmakers like forwards Dawson Garcia and Jamison Battle.

Last year, the Golden Gophers did beat Penn State once in the regular season at home, but most of the players on that team are no longer on this year’s squad. Battle is one of the returning players for Minnesota who suited up in that win, despite not making too much of an impact, tallying only eight points in the contest.

With several Minnesota players from last season not returning, the Golden Gophers’ offense has struggled and averaged the fewest points per game in the Big Ten. The defense hasn’t been great either and allows the second-most points per game in the Big Ten.

Minnesota’s defense allows the highest 3-point field goal percentage in the Big Ten, which will play to Penn State’s strength.

When the two units face off, it’ll be the best 3-point shooting team against the worst in Minneapolis.

Penn State has a favorable matchup against Minnesota on the road, but Penn State has only won one game on the road this season.

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE