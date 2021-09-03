Despite three of its five starters deciding to transfer to different schools for the 2021-22 season, Penn State was able to attract a skilled and seasoned group of its own transfers this offseason.

After the resignation of Pat Chambers and the release of interim head coach Jim Ferry at the conclusion of last season, former Purdue assistant Micah Shrewsberry was chosen to take the reins of a program in need of a fresh start.

Shrewsberry’s squad features returning players such as Seth Lundy, Myles Dread, Sam Sessoms and John Harrar, who will all play a significant role for this year’s Nittany Lions.

However, there will be five new faces in the locker room this year who will also provide much needed depth and value for the blue and white.

Greg Lee, a 6-foot-9 forward, chose Happy Valley after playing three seasons at California State-Bakersfield and spending his senior season at Western Michigan.

The graduate student was named an All-MAC honorable mention during his lone season at Western Michigan, where he averaged 13 points and 7.2 rebounds through 21 starts with the Broncos.

Lee will be accompanied in the frontcourt by 6-foot-7, 240-pound junior Jevonnie Scott.

The Canada native spent his freshman and sophomore seasons as a member of the South Plains College in Levelland, Texas.

Over the course of two seasons with the Texans, Scott averaged just under 10 points and 5 rebounds per contest, contributing to an impressive 40-12 season record for his team.

Six-foot graduate student Jaheam Cornwall will most likely provide essential guard leadership to a team that just lost its starting backcourt in Jamari Wheeler and Myreon Jones.

Cornwall spent the duration of his collegiate career to this point with Gardner-Webb where he played four seasons with the Runnin’ Bulldogs.

Cornwall’s accolades speak for themself as he was named to the Big South All-Freshman team in his first year, played in all 35 games as a sophomore, named an All-Big South honorable mention in his junior campaign and was finally named first team All-Big South in his final season with the Bulldogs.

Fellow graduate student Jalanni White spent his first four years playing collegiately at Canisius College in Buffalo, New York.

White was most notably named to the 2019 MAAC All-Championship Team as the forward shone brightest in postseason play.

In spite of the incredible careers of the four aforementioned players who will be joining the Nittany Lions for the upcoming season, senior Jalen Pickett is perhaps the most decorated of the bunch.

Pickett played three seasons at Siena College where he established himself as one of the best point guards in the country.

As a freshman, Pickett was named MAAC Rookie of the Year, MAAC All-Rookie Team, earned First Team All-MAAC honors, selected to the MAAC All-Tournament Team and tied former Ohio State Buckeye Jared Sullinger as the only other player to receive 11 Rookie of the Week Honors in NCAA Division I history.

After also setting the Siena record for points and steals for a freshman, Pickett followed up his freshman debut with an even more impressive sophomore season.

In his second season with the Saints, Pickett was named MAAC Player of the Year — joining La Salle legend and Sacramento Kings forward Lionel Simmons as the only other sophomore in league history to win the award.

During his third and final season at Siena, Pickett led the MAAC in assists per game and was named to the 2020-21 Lute Olson and Lou Henson Preseason Watch Lists, as he was recognized as not only a top player in his conference but in the whole country.

Unfortunately, Pickett’s junior season was not as straightforward as the point guard played in only 14 total games due to a lingering hamstring injury and coronavirus related absences.

Pickett will most likely take over the starting point guard position for Penn State this season with the departure of Wheeler to rival Ohio State.

With a total of 4,031 career points between them, the 2021-22 Penn State transfer class ranks second in the nation for combined points scored.

According to the latest preseason power rankings on Fansided, Penn State is considered just one spot above last ranked Minnesota.

However, with virtually an entirely new coaching staff and an assuredly new style of play, the Nittany Lions might just prove the naysayers wrong this season.

Before his stint at Purdue, Shrewsberry helped lead the Boston Celtics reach five straight playoff berths as the team ranked sixth in 3-pointers made and seventh in 3-point field goal percentage in the 2018-19 NBA season.

Shrewsberry’s NBA experience will certainly provide the Nittany Lions with the necessary expertise that it takes to win in a league as competitive as the Big Ten.

Although the team will certainly miss the high-leveled leadership, experience and skill sets of players like Wheeler, Jones, Izaiah Brockington and Trent Buttrick, this class of transfers is among the nation’s best and will certainly fill the void.