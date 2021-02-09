Sometimes good shots don’t go in, and sometimes good coaches lose games.

If anyone knows that — it’s Tom Izzo.

The Michigan State coach is second all-time in Big Ten wins behind only Bob Knight, and the Spartans came into Tuesday’s game sitting at 3-7 in the conference amid one of the worst years of his 25-year tenure.

Izzo had high praise for Penn State interim head coach Jim Ferry in his opening statement following Michigan State’s 60-58 win over the Nittany Lions.

“That’s a very good basketball team,” Izzo said. “[Ferry] has done a hell of a job for that team, and I’m hoping his AD takes a look at Jim for that job because players played hard for him. They never quit on him and that’s the mark of something special.”

Penn State’s loss to the Spartans wasn’t the product of an unprepared team or any shortcomings from the coaching staff — it was really just missed shots.

That’s something that can be said of nearly any game, but the Nittany Lions had plenty of chances to win the game, and the best chance of them all was schemed up from the sidelines.

Ferry called a timeout with his side down by two and under 30 seconds remaining.

The play that was run was for Myreon Jones to dribble and attack off a staggered screen with the option to pass the ball back to Myles Dread on the wing as forward John Harrar set a flare screen — it worked to perfection.

“I wouldn’t change anything, we’ve just got to knock one of these down and we’re going to win one of these games late, I think we’re executing too well,” Ferry said. “But it’s frustrating for everybody.”

Dread’s shot went in and out, and the game was over.

But even in earlier parts of the game, Ferry’s coaching and adjustments were key for his side to climb back from what was once an 11-point deficit.

Sophomore forward Seth Lundy had a rough first half where he shot 0-for-2, looked puzzled in trying to break down the Spartans’ defense and struggled to make the right plays on the defensive end.

Lundy is someone who has scored over 30 points in a game this season, and the Nittany Lions needed any sort of offensive spark — but Ferry benched the second-year wing and found a group of five that had some rhythm.

“We stayed with that group, we found a group that was actually playing well and we kind of kept them together,” Ferry said.

Even though he found the right combination of personnel, the poor shooting performance was too much to overcome.

Penn State already shoots a Big Ten-worst 46.9% on 2-point field goal attempts, so when it isn’t getting the three-ball to fall at a somewhat consistent clip, it’s very tough to win games.

The Nittany Lions are in a brutal shooting slump at the moment.

Against Maryland, they shot just 21.7% from beyond the arc and on the road against Wisconsin, they shot a measly 25%.

All season long, Penn State has ranked in the top half of the Big Ten in 3-point shooting percentage with an average that has hovered around 35%.

Sure, the Nittany Lions have lost a lot of close games this season, but this loss to Michigan State isn’t on Ferry, and Izzo took notice of the interim head coach’s abilities.

Nearly 15 minutes after his opening statement, after responding to a question unrelated to Ferry, Izzo once again expressed his admiration.

“I don’t want to make it out like we beat the Celtics, but I’m telling you, that is a good basketball team,” Izzo said. “I guarantee you they’re going to win more than a few games coming up there. [Ferry] has done a hell of a job with them, those kids played hard and they could have quit on him when they were 8-10 down and they didn’t.

“I give him a lot of credit for that and hopefully it turns into a job someday.”