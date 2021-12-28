Penn State men’s basketball in search of bounceback against Delaware State, Indiana

Penn State is back off of its two-week break due to coronavirus-related problems within the team.

The Nittany Lions are set to make their return to the court against Delaware State, who has not had a kind 2021-22 season thus far, boasting only a 2-10 record to start the season.

With the blue and white canceling games against VCU and Quinnipiac, Delaware State lies as the last non-conference team on Penn State’s schedule.

Coach Micah Shrewsberry said his team should be ready to go to host the Hornets on Wednesday even with all the coronavirus-related setbacks.

“Everyone is here at practice,” Shrewsberry said. “They haven’t all been cleared yet. We're just going through some different things, and what they need to do with our doctors.”

Shrewsberry said, “We'll just go with who's available” after he gets the team’s doctor's word on what players have cleared coronavirus protocols.

Penn State shouldn’t have too much trouble against a Delaware State team that is looking to break an eight-game losing streak in Happy Valley on Wednesday.

However, the Hornets have some talented guards that may hinder Penn State’s search for a bounceback after losing to Michigan State 80-64.

Fifth-year senior guard Myles Carter leads the offense for Delaware State, averaging 14.7 points per game, with senior guard Dominik Fragala following closely behind, putting up 13.9 points per contest.

The Hornets’ offense is mostly generated from its paint play, which is a place where Penn State now has more defensive cover with fifth-year senior Greg Lee seeing minutes.

Lee made his Penn State debut in the Nittany Lions contest against Michigan State before the break, and he managed to rack up five points with one 3-pointer.

MORE BASKETBALL CONTENT

The Western Michigan transfer played 15 minutes in the road loss, but Shrewsberry said he thinks seeing more time on the floor may come a little later down the road due to the setbacks the squad faced.

“I think Greg losing practice hurts,” Shrewsberry said. “He was the one that we were trying to build up his time in terms of what he wanted to do.”

Shrewsberry said he wanted to use the Michigan State game as a base with 15 minutes, then the VCU game have him play 20 minutes and then Quinnipiac get him up to 25 minutes.

With the two cancellations, Lee wasn’t able to build up the minutes to prepare him, but Shrewsberry has been using practice to simulate the jump in minutes.

“He's getting more reps now, and we just have to make sure with him. There's no setback after having these days off,” Shrewsberry said. “I think he's gonna be ready for us. He's a guy that we're counting on, and we've been counting on throughout the year.”

After Delaware State, Penn State heads right into a fully loaded Big Ten schedule kicking off with Indiana on Sunday.

In the most recent AP Poll, the Big Ten has four teams ranked in the top 25, with Purdue checking in at No. 3, followed by No. 10 Michigan State, Ohio State following just three spots behind the Spartans at No. 13 and Wisconsin sitting at No. 24.

Shrewsberry plans to use the final non-conference game to fix up the things Penn State can handle on its own.

“You really have to focus on yourself,” Shrewsberry said. “I think that's what we want to do leading into this game on Wednesday and then coming out of that game on Wednesday.”

Indiana got off to a solid start to the 2021-2022 season with 10 wins and only two losses to its name, while also laying claim to one of the Big Ten’s best offenses.

Leading the charge on offense for the Hoosiers is junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis.

Jackson-Davis comes in at 6-foot-9, posing another threat Penn State will have to deal with in the paint.

Shrewsberry acknowledged defending players with “big man” status has been a problem so far this season.

“You're going to face the post-up threats throughout the Big Ten,” Shrewsberry said. “Whether it's a big guy, whether that's a guy like Brad Davis, Johnny Davis or whoever it may be. That's an area where we have to improve.”

Jackson-Davis is fifth in the Big Ten in points per game with 19.3 behind other big men Illinois Kofi Cockburn and Ohio State’s E.J. Liddell.

To deal with Jackson-Davis, Shrewsberry had his players watch film and learn to take those 1-on-1 matchups with the league’s best.

“There's gonna be opportunities where you're gonna have to play 1-on-1,” Shrewsberry said. “You better know that Davis is going over his right shoulder. I want him to go score it that way every single time. You have to take away what people do best.

“If we can't double them, you got to guard them 1-on-1.”

With the Big Ten slate on the horizon, Shrewsberry is taking things one step at a time with the focus being on Delaware State.

Right now he is just “excited” to see his team after the break.

“It was good to see everybody,” Shrewsberry said. “I was excited to have everybody back. I’m looking forward to playing the game on Wednesday before we start back into the Big Ten season.”

MORE BASKETBALL COVERAGE