After battling on the road, Penn State has a week filled with home games: a date with Michigan State and a rescheduled matchup against Minnesota.

In the first meetings, both teams got the better of coach Micah Shrewsberry’s squad, with the Spartans downing the Nittany Lions 80-64 and the Golden Gophers beating Penn State 76-70.

After a loss to Minnesota on Saturday night, Penn State is on a three-game losing streak and has lost six of its last seven games.

However, the next two meetings are with familiar foes, and both games are in the Bryce Jordan Center, where Penn State has racked up seven out of its nine wins.

Michigan State is coming off of a win over Indiana in East Lansing, and Minnesota takes on a ranked Ohio State team before heading to Happy Valley to square off with Penn State for the second time in under a week.

With Penn State sitting at 4-9 in the conference and 9-12 overall, these two home games will be pivotal for the Nittany Lions to turn the season around heading into March.

Tuesday, Michigan State

Penn State gets another crack at the Spartans after a lopsided first meeting in East Lansing that gave the Nittany Lions one of their worst losses of the season.

However, it’s been two months since the two teams tipped off, and Michigan State has done nothing but improve since then.

Unlike the first meeting, coach Tom Izzo’s squad has launched itself into the top 25 after running through the Big Ten. The No. 17 Spartans sit in fourth place with a 9-4 conference record.

Michigan State powered over the Nittany Lions with its depth after having 10 players score in the first contest.

For the Spartans, senior forward Gabe Brown led the offense in the 80-point assault during Penn State’s first Big Ten road game.

Brown has continued to be Sparty’s leading scorer at 12.3 points per game, but similarly to the last match with the Nittany Lions, the offense has been a group effort all season long.

Junior forward Malik Hall and freshman guard Max Christie have also contributed to Michigan State’s offensive success in the conference.

The white and green have been damaging teams from 3-point range, posting the second-best 3-point percentage in the Big Ten at 38.6%.

Penn State has struggled to defend the 3-pointer all season, having some of its worst losses come when peppered from behind the arc.

With the season winding down, the Nittany Lions have limited the 3-pointer and have improved their defense — resulting in the third-best defense in the Big Ten.

Another thing the blue and white has going for it is Shrewsberry’s squad plays better at home.

Penn State has no ranked wins on the season, so the Spartans could be the first ranked team to fall at the hands of the Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Thursday, Minnesota

In under a week, Penn State and Minnesota clash for the second time.

The first meeting resulted in the Golden Gophers edging out the Nittany Lions in Minnesota, handing Penn State its third-straight loss.

In the first meeting, the blue and white tried all it could to slow down Minnesota’s leading scorer sophomore Jamison Battle, who was held at bay.

However, while locking down Battle, it opened the opportunity for one of Minnesota’s average scorers to have a career night, redshirt senior Eric Curry.

Curry was clicking on all cylinders, making most of his shots with mid-range jumpers to drop 22 points in the contest.

Penn State had no answer for him, and when he pulled up at the free-throw line, he didn’t miss.

In the second meeting, the Nittany Lions must find a solution to stop Curry from cooking, which could place Penn State’s best defender in junior forward Seth Lundy on him, but that may allow Battle to heat up since Lundy was on him in the first meeting.

On the offensive end for Penn State, it was a combination of Lundy and senior guard Sam Sessoms that did most of the work.

In the first half, Sessoms couldn’t be stopped by Minnesota’s defense, and he did most of his damage driving into the paint and scoring at the rim.

The Nittany Lions will need to take advantage of Sessoms’ speed again if they want to knock off the Golden Gophers at home.

