With former VCU head coach Mike Rhoades on the road to Happy Valley to take over for Micah Shrewsberry, Penn State will have one of the top mid-major coaches joining its sideline.

As Shrewsberry’s departure to Notre Dame left the Nittany Lions looking for their fourth head coach since 2020, Rhoades returns to his home state after signing a seven-year contract worth a guaranteed $3.4 million per year.

As the head coach of the Rams for the past six seasons with a 129-61 record in that span, Rhoades has developed a perennial mid-major powerhouse, reaching the NCAA Tournament in three of his six years and guiding the Rams to multiple top-25 appearances in 2019-2020.

The Penn State faithful are set to receive a proven winner with a track record of turning programs around following his remarkable run at Rice.

Never recording a losing season at VCU, Rhoades has been a prominent force in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail, bringing in a pair of highly touted 4-star freshmen in 2022 for a top-50 national class.

With the ability to recruit the DMV area and Pennsylvania effectively, Rhoades has developed a plethora of NBA Draft picks, including Bones Hyland, a first-rounder to the Denver Nuggets in 2021, and Vince Williams Jr., the 47th overall pick to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2022.

In addition to a number of other players who have reached the NBA under Rhoades’ tutelage, VCU junior guard Ace Baldwin Jr. received 2022-23 Atlantic 10 Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year honors, ranking second in the conference in both assists per game and steals.

In nine years as a head coach at VCU and Rice, Rhoades has compiled 176 career wins with four seasons of over 20 wins. This past season, the Rams posted the 15th-best defensive efficiency in the country, according to KenPom, and the Rams won the A-10 Championship for the first time since 2015.

As a Keystone State native who hails from Mahanoy City, Pennsylvania, Rhoades’ journey as a player began at Lebanon Valley College where he won the Division III National Championship in 1994 and the USA Today D-III Player of the Year in 1995.

Following his dominance as a player, Rhoades catapulted his career at Randolph-Macon College where he recorded a 197-76 mark as the head coach, guiding the team to four Division III NCAA Tournaments and six conference championships.

Rhoades has always been regarded as a winner, and following his stretch of success at Randolph-Macon College, a prime opportunity opened up with a spot on the bench at VCU where he spent two stints.

Following his role as an assistant with the Rams from 2009-2011, Rhoades was promoted to the associate head coach spot and held the role until 2014, working under current Marquette bench boss Shaka Smart.

In his first run with the Rams, Rhoades helped orchestrate an unprecedented run to the Final Four in 2011, launching the Rams to national prominence. In that span from 2009-2014, VCU reached the NCAA Tournament four out of five years.

Recruiting prominent talent along the way at VCU and recognized as a top-10 assistant coach under 40 by ESPN in 2012, Rhoades spent three seasons at Rice, taking the Owls from a combined 12-49 in the previous two seasons before Rhoades to a 23-12 mark two years later.

With just three scholarship players remaining on Penn State’s roster following a mass exodus of transfers, Rhoades will have his work cut out for him to rebuild a roster that posted its best season in over a decade last year.

With his experience on the national stage, ability to build a program like Rice to a success story and the potential to recruit at a high level, Penn State’s hire of Rhoades could pay dividends down the road.

